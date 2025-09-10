Navi Mumbai News: MSEDCL Detects Electricity Theft Worth Over ₹45,000 In Nerul And Panvel With Smart TOD Meters

MSEDCL detects electricity thefts worth over ₹45,000 in Nerul and Panvel using smart TOD meters | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Incidents of electricity theft amounting to more than Rs 45,000 have been uncovered in Nerul and Panvel rural divisions under MSEDCL’s Bhandup circle, thanks to the installation of advanced smart TOD (Time-of-Day) meters.

Tampering Detected in Nerul Residence

According to officials, the thefts came to light when inspections revealed tampering with the meters. In Nerul’s Juinagar Sector 23, the meter at the residence of Sanjivani Gharatkar was found running 52% slower than normal.

“The circuit had been tampered with, leading to unauthorized consumption of 403 units over two months. This resulted in a loss of Rs 22,443 to the company,” said Additional Executive Engineer Vinayak Budhavant, under whose guidance the case was registered.

Panvel Rural Division Reports More Cases

In Panvel rural division, two more cases of theft were detected. Fines of Rs 18,200 and Rs 5,400 were collected from the offenders. Together, the Nerul and Panvel cases accounted for electricity thefts worth over Rs 45,000..

Strict Action Under Electricity Act

MSEDCL officials said that electricity theft is a criminal offense under Sections 135 and 138 of the Electricity Act, 2003. “Consumers should refrain from tampering with electricity meters. Any such act will invite strict legal action, including heavy penalties and possible imprisonment,” warned Sanjay Patil, Chief Engineer of the Bhandup circle.3

Smart TOD Meters Aid Detection

Highlighting the role of technology, officials added that TOD meters have made it easier to identify such thefts. “These meters are directly connected to MSEDCL’s central server. Any tampering or malfunction immediately triggers real-time alerts, enabling swift action,” said an official spokesperson.

