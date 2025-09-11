Maharashtra Govt To Launch Upgraded Aaple Sarkar 2.0 Portal By October 2

Mumbai: In a major step towards delivering government services and welfare schemes to citizens in a faster and easier manner, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the state government will operationalize the upgraded Aaple Sarkar 2.0 portal by October 2, 2025.

Speaking at a meeting on Governance Process Re-engineering held at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, CM Fadnavis said the government is committed to using technology to ensure citizens can access all services seamlessly. He directed that all departmental portals and mobile applications should be integrated into the Aaple Sarkar platform to create a single-window system.

The meeting was attended by IT Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar, Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, and State Service Guarantee Commission Chief Commissioner Manukumar Srivastava.

Highlighting the government’s aim to improve citizens’ ease of living, Fadnavis said changes will be implemented in three phases—on Constitution Day (November 26, 2025), Republic Day (January 26, 2026), and Maharashtra Day (May 1, 2026).

The CM also directed that the Service Guarantee Act be expanded to cover not only timely government services but also delivery of benefits under welfare schemes, based on eligibility. Applicants will be able to track their applications online at every stage and receive updates digitally. Once benefits or services are delivered, citizens will also be able to give feedback and register grievances online.

To speed up approvals and reduce paperwork, Fadnavis instructed officials to minimize the number of documents and form fields required. He emphasized that all welfare benefits must be provided only through the MahaDBT portal, with no offline process involved. Citizens should not have to visit government offices, he stressed.

The CM further said that government services through WhatsApp are being developed and will also be integrated with the portal. “The state government’s objective is clear—every citizen should get the benefits of government schemes and services in the simplest, fastest, and most transparent manner. All departments must work with dedication to implement this citizen-friendly system,” Fadnavis stated.

