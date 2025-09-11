Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Stresses Timely, Quality Completion Of Ashtavinayak Temple Development Works

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has stressed that the ongoing development works at the renowned Ashtavinayak temple complexes must be completed on time and to the highest quality standards. He also underlined that the original heritage character of the temples should remain untouched, with every project designed to reflect their cultural and historical importance.

A review meeting of the Ashtavinayak Temple Development Plan was chaired by Pawar at the Committee Hall, Mantralaya. The meeting discussed progress on infrastructure and facilities being developed at the eight sacred shrines — Mayureshwar (Morgaon), Chintamani (Theur), Vighneshwar (Ozar), Mahaganpati (Ranjangaon), Varadvinayak (Mahad), Siddhivinayak (Siddhatek), and Ballaleshwar (Pali). These temples attract lakhs of devotees annually from across Maharashtra and India.

Pawar directed that the works should be executed in a time-bound manner without compromising quality. He specifically instructed that the original structures of the temples must remain untouched while introducing improvements. Local residents displaced by the projects should be provided with alternative sites and properly rehabilitated. The Deputy CM also emphasized the need to create open spaces around the temples, remove structures inconsistent with their heritage character, and ensure provision of emergency access routes for ambulances and fire brigades.

Highlighting Maharashtra’s vast untapped tourism potential, Pawar said the state must take concrete steps to strengthen its tourism-driven economy. Drawing comparisons with Kerala and Odisha, he urged officials to implement modern amenities, high-quality services, and tourism-oriented initiatives to attract foreign visitors, out-of-state pilgrims, and the younger generation.

Pawar expressed confidence that the Ashtavinayak Temple Development Plan will not only provide better facilities for devotees but also give a strong boost to tourism and the state’s economy.