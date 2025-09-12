Mumbai News: BMC's New K-North Ward To Commence From Next Month, New Subway Planned At JVLR

Representation Image |

Mumbai: Ahead of the BMC elections, Mumbai will get it's the 26th ward office. The K-North ward, consisting Jogeshwari East and Marol area will commence from next month. Considering the population growth at the western suburbs, the BMC last year also started its P-East ward office.

The K-North ward office building was inaugurated last year prior to the state assembly elections by then Chief Engineer Eknath Shinde. The building is a former BMC market, with two additional floors, the building will work as the K-North ward office now.

Meanwhile, in another major development, on the lines of subway at the Metro cinema, soon a four-lane subway will be built at Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) junction. The decision taken in a meeting between MP Ravindra Waikar and Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani regarding the development projects and issues in Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency.

Other decisions taken during the meeting included that the shopkeepers at the Topiwala municipal market will get the possession by June 2026, tenders will be floated for the redevelopment of the municipal markets at Versova and Yari road, 12-bed ICU at Trauma care hospital attached to Cooper Hospital, introducing CBSE classes in the municipal schools phase wise, increasing storm water drains capacity near Oberoi Mall, Goregaon to get rid of waterlogging during monsoon.

Other decisions included building a bridge connecting Madh to Marve and a sewage treatment plant (STP) at Versova creek.

