Mumbai News: Elphinstone Bridge To Be Demolished, Traffic Diversions Announced From September 12; Check Details

Mumbai: The Elphinstone Bridge, which connects Parel and Prabhadevi from east to west, will soon be demolished by the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) to make way for the upcoming Elphinstone Flyover and the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector Flyover.

In view of the demolition and to ensure smooth traffic movement, the Mumbai Traffic Police have announced a series of diversions and one-way restrictions starting from 11:59 pm on September 12 (Friday). Authorities stated that although a similar notification was issued earlier in April, its implementation was delayed due to unavoidable circumstances.

Diversions for East–West Traffic:

1. Vehicles from Dadar East to Dadar West/ Dadar Market – use Tilak Bridge.

2. Vehicles from Parel East to Prabhadevi/Lower Parel – use Currey Road Bridge (7 am – 3 pm).

3. Vehicles from Parel/Byculla East towards Worli, Coastal Road and Bandra-Worli Sea Link – use Chinchpokli Bridge.

Diversions for West–East Traffic:

1. Vehicles from Dadar West to Dadar East – use Tilak Bridge.

2. Vehicles from Prabhadevi/Lower Parel to Parel, KEM, TATA Hospital – use Currey Road Bridge (3 pm – 11 pm).

3. Vehicles from Worli, Prabhadevi, Coastal Road, Sea Link to Parel/Byculla East – use Chinchpokli Bridge.

One-Way Traffic Rules at Currey Road (Mahadev Palav Road Bridge):

7 am – 3 pm: One-way from Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk (Bharat Mata Junction) to Shingte Master Chowk.

3 pm – 11 pm: One-way from Shingte Master Chowk to Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk.

11 pm – 7 am: Road open for both ways.

---

No-Parking Zones:

1. N.M. Joshi Road – Comrade Gulabrao Ganachary Junction to Dhanmill Junction.

2. Senapati Bapat Road – St. Rohidas Chowk (Elphinstone Jn.) to Rakhangi Junction.

3. Mahadev Palav Road – Bharat Mata Junction to Shingte Master Chowk.

4. Sane Guruji Road – Sant Jagnade Jn. to Aurther Road Jn.

5. Bhavani Shankar Road – Hanuman Mandir (Kabutarkhana) to Gopinath Chavan Chowk.

6. Raobahadur S.K. Bole Road – Hanuman Mandir to Portuguese Church.

7. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg – Entire stretch.

8. Senapati Bapat Marg – Vadacha Naka to Phitwala Junction (both ways).

Emergency Services Arranged:

To ensure medical emergencies are handled smoothly, two ambulances have been stationed—one at Prabhadevi Railway Station (West Footbridge) and another at Parel Railway Station (East). Wheelchairs will also be available along with the ambulances.

Traffic Police have appealed to motorists to cooperate with the diversions and avoid no-parking stretches to reduce congestion during the demolition phase.

