Mumbai News: Minor Boy Goes Missing From Mankhurd Children’s Home; Trombay Police Launch Search Operation

Minor boy missing from Mankhurd Children's Home; Trombay Police investigating

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a minor boy went missing from the Mankhurd Children’s Home in Mumbai on the night of September 9, raising serious concerns about the safety and supervision of children in government-run shelters. The Trombay Police have registered a case against an unknown person and launched a search operation to trace the child.

Complaint Filed By Security Guard

According to the FIR, Santosh Janardhan Mitkar,56, a security guard at the Children’s Home, filed a complaint at the Trombay Police Station. As per Mitkar’s statement, he and fellow guard Samadhan Birwadkar reported for duty at 4:00 PM that day. During the attendance check, 71 children were present at the facility.

Timeline Of The Incident

After snacks were served, the children were allowed to play in the premises. A second attendance check at 6:00 PM showed that all children were present. However, during the final headcount at 9:30 PM, one child was found to be missing.

Child Had Been In Home Since 2023

An internal investigation by the Children’s Home revealed that the missing child had been admitted to the Mankhurd Children’s Home on June 27, 2023, through the Mumbai Suburban Child Welfare Committee. He was last seen at around 8:30 PM on the night of his disappearance.

Search Efforts By Staff

The incident caused panic among the staff. An immediate search was conducted within the Children’s Home premises and nearby areas. Staff members even travelled to the boy’s native place in Kolegaon, Dombivli (East), in hopes of locating him, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Police Case Registered Under BNS

The administration waited until 4:00 PM the following day, expecting the boy to return. When he did not, Mitkar lodged a formal missing person complaint at the Trombay Police Station.

Given that the boy is a minor, police have registered a case under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigations are ongoing.

