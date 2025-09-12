Kalyan News: KDMC Collects Over 2,300 Tons Of Garbage Under Special Cleanliness Drive | FP Photo

Over 2,300 tons of garbage have been collected across six wards of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) under a special cleanliness campaign implemented through a private agency.

KDMC officials said the civic body has adopted the Chennai Pattern of waste management in its jurisdiction and appointed Sumit Elkoplast, a private organization, to handle garbage collection and transportation. The initiative was launched in May this year.

So far, the transfer of waste management responsibilities in six of the seven identified wards—D, J, F, C, H, and I—has been completed, while the remaining ward is in the final stage of transitioning.

According to the civic body, the Initial Total Area Cleaning (ITAC) campaign led to the collection of 2,363 tons of garbage during the drive. Moving forward, garbage collection will be carried out three times a day in these wards.

To prevent littering in open spaces, compactor containers have been placed at strategic locations. Officials said the campaign is receiving a positive response from citizens, with visible improvements in cleanliness across the wards.

Ward-wise Waste Collection (under ITAC campaign):

D Ward – 436 tons

J Ward – 816 tons

F Ward – 68 tons

C Ward – 41.16 tons

H Ward – 146 tons

I Ward – 856 tons

