 Kalyan News: KDMC Collects Over 2,300 Tons Of Garbage Under Special Cleanliness Drive
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiKalyan News: KDMC Collects Over 2,300 Tons Of Garbage Under Special Cleanliness Drive

Kalyan News: KDMC Collects Over 2,300 Tons Of Garbage Under Special Cleanliness Drive

KDMC officials said the civic body has adopted the Chennai Pattern of waste management in its jurisdiction and appointed Sumit Elkoplast, a private organization, to handle garbage collection and transportation. The initiative was launched in May this year.

NK GuptaUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Kalyan News: KDMC Collects Over 2,300 Tons Of Garbage Under Special Cleanliness Drive | FP Photo

Over 2,300 tons of garbage have been collected across six wards of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) under a special cleanliness campaign implemented through a private agency.

KDMC officials said the civic body has adopted the Chennai Pattern of waste management in its jurisdiction and appointed Sumit Elkoplast, a private organization, to handle garbage collection and transportation. The initiative was launched in May this year.

So far, the transfer of waste management responsibilities in six of the seven identified wards—D, J, F, C, H, and I—has been completed, while the remaining ward is in the final stage of transitioning.

According to the civic body, the Initial Total Area Cleaning (ITAC) campaign led to the collection of 2,363 tons of garbage during the drive. Moving forward, garbage collection will be carried out three times a day in these wards.

FPJ Shorts
Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Teja Sajja Starrer Expected To Take A Double-Digit Opening
Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Teja Sajja Starrer Expected To Take A Double-Digit Opening
Ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki Set To Head Nepal's Interim Govt After KP Sharma Oli's Resignation
Ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki Set To Head Nepal's Interim Govt After KP Sharma Oli's Resignation
'Kaisa Hai Wicket, Dal Ke Dekha Kya?': Rohit Sharma's Conversation With A Net Bowler Goes Viral Amid Asia Cup 2025; Check Video
'Kaisa Hai Wicket, Dal Ke Dekha Kya?': Rohit Sharma's Conversation With A Net Bowler Goes Viral Amid Asia Cup 2025; Check Video
Who Is Tyler Robinson? The 22-Year-Old Suspect Arrested In Charlie Kirk Shooting
Who Is Tyler Robinson? The 22-Year-Old Suspect Arrested In Charlie Kirk Shooting
Read Also
Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation Seals 76 Properties Over ₹74 Lakh Property Tax Default; 22...
article-image

To prevent littering in open spaces, compactor containers have been placed at strategic locations. Officials said the campaign is receiving a positive response from citizens, with visible improvements in cleanliness across the wards.

Ward-wise Waste Collection (under ITAC campaign):

D Ward – 436 tons

J Ward – 816 tons

F Ward – 68 tons

C Ward – 41.16 tons

H Ward – 146 tons

I Ward – 856 tons

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Major Water Pipeline Burst Near Mantralaya Causes Water Disruption, Road Cave-In;...

Mumbai News: Major Water Pipeline Burst Near Mantralaya Causes Water Disruption, Road Cave-In;...

65% Of Respondents Think More Charging Stations In Mumbai Will Boost Electric Vehicle Adoption:...

65% Of Respondents Think More Charging Stations In Mumbai Will Boost Electric Vehicle Adoption:...

Kalyan News: KDMC Collects Over 2,300 Tons Of Garbage Under Special Cleanliness Drive

Kalyan News: KDMC Collects Over 2,300 Tons Of Garbage Under Special Cleanliness Drive

Adani Electricity Offers Residential Tariff And Quick Connections To Navratri, Durga Puja Pandals In...

Adani Electricity Offers Residential Tariff And Quick Connections To Navratri, Durga Puja Pandals In...

Mumbai News: Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Nirupam Writes To Police Over Sanjay Raut’s...

Mumbai News: Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Nirupam Writes To Police Over Sanjay Raut’s...