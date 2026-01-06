 Chembur Police Arrest Man From Uttar Pradesh For Possessing Foreign Pistol And Live Ammunition Ahead Of BMC Elections
According to the FIR, a team from Chembur police’s anti-gunda squad was on patrol in the Chembur Camp area on January 2 evening. At around 6.55 pm, the accused, identified as Manoj Jawahar Verma, a resident of Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly attempted to flee upon spotting the police at Lal Mitti Garden. The police chased and apprehended him.

January 06, 2026
The Chembur police have arrested a 30-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly possessing a foreign-made pistol and live ammunition. | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Chembur police have arrested a 30-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly possessing a foreign-made pistol and live ammunition. The arrest was made during a patrolling operation at Lal Mitti Garden in Chembur Camp, against the backdrop of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

Suspect Attempted to Flee, Apprehended on Spot

According to the FIR, a team from Chembur police’s anti-gunda squad was on patrol in the Chembur Camp area on January 2 evening. At around 6.55 pm, the accused, identified as Manoj Jawahar Verma, a resident of Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly attempted to flee upon spotting the police at Lal Mitti Garden. The police chased and apprehended him.

During a search, the police recovered a foreign-made pistol along with a live cartridge from Verma’s possession. Further inquiry revealed that he is a resident of Khoda Colony, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. He is currently working as a laborer and was residing beneath the Amar Mahal Bridge signal in Chembur.

The police have seized the pistol and ammunition and registered a case against Verma under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act and the Indian Arms Act. Further investigation is underway.

