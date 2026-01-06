Chembur Police Arrest Man From Uttar Pradesh For Possessing Foreign Pistol And Live Ammunition Ahead Of BMC Elections

The Chembur police have arrested a 30-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly possessing a foreign-made pistol and live ammunition. | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Chembur police have arrested a 30-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly possessing a foreign-made pistol and live ammunition. The arrest was made during a patrolling operation at Lal Mitti Garden in Chembur Camp, against the backdrop of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

Suspect Attempted to Flee, Apprehended on Spot

According to the FIR, a team from Chembur police’s anti-gunda squad was on patrol in the Chembur Camp area on January 2 evening. At around 6.55 pm, the accused, identified as Manoj Jawahar Verma, a resident of Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly attempted to flee upon spotting the police at Lal Mitti Garden. The police chased and apprehended him.

Foreign-Made Pistol and Live Cartridge Recovered

During a search, the police recovered a foreign-made pistol along with a live cartridge from Verma’s possession. Further inquiry revealed that he is a resident of Khoda Colony, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. He is currently working as a laborer and was residing beneath the Amar Mahal Bridge signal in Chembur.

The police have seized the pistol and ammunition and registered a case against Verma under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act and the Indian Arms Act. Further investigation is underway.

