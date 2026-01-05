 Mira-Bhayandar Crime: Mandap Decorator Attacked Over Work Dispute; Accused Arrested From Uttar Pradesh
Mira-Bhayandar Crime: Mandap Decorator Attacked Over Work Dispute; Accused Arrested From Uttar Pradesh

The Crime Detection Branch of Mira-Bhayandar police arrested a 23-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly attempting to murder a mandap decorator in Bhayandar East following a work-related dispute. The accused was nabbed after an inter-state operation.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
Mira-Bhayandar Crime: Mandap Decorator Attacked Over Work Dispute; Accused Arrested From Uttar Pradesh | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, Jan 05: The Crime Detection Branch (Unit–1) of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police has arrested an accused who allegedly attempted to murder a mandap decorator following a dispute over event-related work. The arrest was made in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh after an intensive manhunt.

Incident reported at Bhayandar East

The incident occurred on December 11, 2025, at around 2.00 pm at Ramdev Park, Bhayandar East. The complainant, Dashrath Mangilal Sharma (27), a mandap decoration professional, was allegedly attacked by his employee, Tushar Santosh Dubey (23), following an argument over the allocation of event work.

Victim stabbed with knife, sustains serious injuries

According to police, Dubey assaulted Sharma with a sharp knife, inflicting serious injuries to his stomach, back and waist with the intention to kill, before fleeing the scene. Sharma was rushed for medical treatment, and Navghar Police Station registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Accused absconded to Uttar Pradesh

After committing the offence, the accused absconded and continuously changed his location while hiding in Uttar Pradesh. Acting on credible intelligence that the accused was residing in Jaunpur district, a special team from the Crime Detection Branch, Unit–1, travelled to Uttar Pradesh and apprehended Dubey, a resident of Ulhasnagar, Thane, on January 1, 2026.

Transit remand obtained, accused produced before court

The police obtained transit remand from the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Jaunpur, and subsequently produced the accused before Navghar Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Police commend inter-state coordination

Police officials have praised the coordinated inter-state effort that led to the swift arrest of the accused.

