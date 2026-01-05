 Panvel Municipal Corporation Organises Grand Cycle Rally To Boost Voter Awareness Ahead Civic Elections 2026
Panvel Municipal Corporation elections, the civic body organised a cycle rally under the SVEEP programme with 250 cyclists spreading voter awareness and urging citizens to participate actively in the democratic process.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 10:41 PM IST
Panvel Civic Elections 2026: Municipal Corporation organises a grand cycle rally to boost voter awareness across the city | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, Jan 05: With the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for January 15, the civic body on Sunday organised a grand cycle rally in the city to promote voter awareness under the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) programme. About 250 cyclists participated in the rally, conveying the message of the importance of voting in strengthening democracy.

Election officials guide voter outreach initiative

The voter awareness drive is being conducted under the guidance of Election Officer and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale. As part of the initiative, the cycle rally was flagged off in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Dr Vaibhav Vidhate and Public Relations Officer Nitin Sake. Addressing the participants, Dr Vidhate spoke on the significance of elections in a democratic system and administered the voters’ pledge.

Rally covers key areas of Panvel

The rally began at Vadale Lake and covered Khanda Colony, Adai Chowk, New Panvel Bridge, the ST bus station, Shivaji statue and the Panvel Municipal Corporation headquarters, before concluding again at Vadale Lake.

Cycling clubs and organisations join drive

Cycling clubs and social organisations, including Road Spin Warriors, RCG New Panvel, PCC Panvel, Pedal Warriors, Panvel Riders, Navy, DCC Belapur, Anubhav Cycle Club, Wanderers and Nisarg Mitra, actively took part in the event. Participants who completed the rally were felicitated with medals and certificates, while cycling clubs were presented with mementoes.

Citizens urged to vote in large numbers

During the rally, cyclists interacted with residents to highlight the value of each vote and appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers in the upcoming civic elections.

As part of the awareness campaign, a traditional powada highlighting the role of voters in a democracy was also organised at various locations in the municipal area, drawing an enthusiastic response.

