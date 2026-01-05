 Panvel Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Divyang Rights Group Announces Unconditional Support To BJP-Led Mahayuti Candidates
Divyang Kranti Sanghatana has announced unconditional support for BJP-led Mahayuti candidates contesting the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections. In a letter submitted to senior leader Ramsheth Thakur, the organisation said its members, well-wishers, and office-bearers would actively campaign to ensure a win for Mahayuti candidates, including those from BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP, and RPI (Athawale).

Monday, January 05, 2026
Divyang Kranti Sanghatana, an organisation working for the rights of persons with disabilities, has announced its unconditional support to the BJP-led Mahayuti candidates.

Panvel: Divyang Kranti Sanghatana, an organisation working for the rights of persons with disabilities, has announced its unconditional support to the BJP-led Mahayuti candidates contesting the Panvel Municipal Corporation general elections.

Support Letter Submitted to Senior BJP Leader Ramsheth Thakur

A letter conveying the organisation’s support was submitted to former MP and senior leader Ramsheth Thakur. The organisation stated that it would back candidates of the BJP, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and the RPI (Athawale faction), who are contesting the civic polls as part of the Mahayuti alliance.

Organisation Pledges Active Campaigning for Mahayuti Victory

In the support letter, Divyang Kranti Sanghatana expressed confidence that its members, well-wishers and office-bearers would actively campaign to ensure the victory of the Mahayuti candidates in the elections.

The letter was signed by the organisation’s founder president B.G. Patil, Maharashtra secretary Rajaram Gore, and Panvel and Uran taluka president Sandeep Kashid.

