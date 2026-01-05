'Mahayuti Will Secure Decisive Victory In Panvel Municipal Corporation Polls On Back Of Development Work': BJP Leader Arunseth Bhagat

BJP State Council member Arunseth Bhagat on Sunday expressed confidence that the BJP-led Mahayuti would secure a decisive victory in the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections on the strength of extensive development works carried out in the region. | Sourced

Panvel: BJP State Council member Arunseth Bhagat on Sunday expressed confidence that the BJP-led Mahayuti would secure a decisive victory in the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections on the strength of extensive development works carried out in the region.

Development Funds Utilised Through MLA Prashant Thakur

Addressing party workers in Ward No.1, Bhagat said substantial funds had been made available for Panvel’s development through MLA Prashant Thakur, leading to the completion of several key infrastructure and civic projects. He stressed that it was the responsibility of party workers to effectively communicate these achievements to the electorate.

Bhagat was speaking at the launch of the election campaign of Mahayuti candidates Vijayashri Santosh Patil, Leena Nandkumar Mhatre, Nitesh Balkrishna Patil and Santosh Baburao Bhoir from Ward No. 1. The campaign was formally inaugurated at Dhansar by performing a traditional coconut-breaking ceremony. A campaign rally organised on the occasion received an enthusiastic response from voters.

Campaign Rally Receives Strong Public Response

A large number of party workers participated in the rally, while women at several locations welcomed the candidates with aarti and extended wishes for their victory. Addressing the gathering, Bhagat pointed out that six Mahayuti candidates in the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections had already been elected unopposed. However, he cautioned workers against complacency and urged them to intensify efforts by reaching out to every voter to ensure a comprehensive win.

Several BJP office-bearers and workers were present in large numbers at the event, including taluka vice-president Suresh Porji, Ward 1 general secretary Jitendra Porji, along with other party functionaries and supporters.

