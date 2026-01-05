Mumbai Airport Customs Mandates Body-Worn Cameras For Officers At Red Channel To Enhance Transparency

Mumbai Airport Customs mandates body worn cameras for officers at the Red Channel to enhance transparency and accountability | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 05: The Customs department has decided to prescribe use of Body Worn Cameras (BWC) for baggage clearance officers deployed in the Red channel at international airports which is the channel meant for passengers submitting Baggage declaration for dutiable or restricted goods brought into the country.

The agency sources said that officers are also advised to wear BWC during any interaction with passengers within airport premises. This initiative aims to further strengthen transparency, accountability and public confidence in Customs administration at international airports.

Last month, FPJ had reported that the Customs department had instructed its officers posted at Mumbai International Cruise Terminal to use BWCs.

Red and green channel system explained

According to the Customs, the dual channel system that is the Green and Red Channel, established in line with global best practices, enables passengers to self-select the appropriate channel depending on their baggage contents and declaration requirements.

Globally, Customs have started to adopt the digital technologies for audio and video recording, to enhance transparency, accountability and professionalism concerning passenger facilitation and intervention.

Standard operating procedure issued for uniform compliance

"In order to standardize and institutionalize the use of BWCs across all international airports a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is prescribed for uniform compliance by all field formations having jurisdiction over international Airports. A BWC recorded captured proceedings may finally culminate in a detention, seizure, and the subsequent initiation of penal action under the Customs Act, or allied laws and the BWC and its recording shall be treated as critical digital evidence," said a Customs official.

Clear instructions on recording and data retention

"All officers responsible for Baggage Clearance shall wear the BWC in such a manner that the footage clearly captures the interaction of the officer with passengers. The recordings of BWCs shall be retained for 90 days unless required for inquiry, investigation, or judicial proceedings for a longer period. As and when a passenger comes/diverted to the Red channel counter, the officer shall start recording the proceedings and stop the recording only after the examination and interaction with the passenger is over. The BWC shall be activated prior to any interaction with passengers and continue recording uninterrupted until the interaction is completed. The officer shall courteously inform the passenger that the interaction is being recorded as part of transparency measures," the SOP stated.

