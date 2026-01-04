Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 21-Year-Old Kerala Man For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹2 Crore From Bangkok

Mumbai Airport Customs officials have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly smuggling drugs worth around Rs 2 crore sourced from abroad. | Representative Image

Mumbai: Mumbai Airport Customs officials have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly smuggling drugs worth around Rs 2 crore sourced from abroad.

Passenger Intercepted Based on Specific Intelligence Input

According to the Customs sources, they had recently intercepted one passenger Muhammed Afsal Valappil, a resident of Kozhikode, Kerala, on the basis of intelligence that he might be carrying some narcotics substance after he arrived at the CSMI Airport from Bangkok. The Customs officers examined a trolley bag of Valappil and it was found stuffed with 20 sealed plastic packets.

On cutting the 20 sealed plastic packets, they were found stuffed with fruiting and flowering top of the plant purported to be hydroponic weed (cannabis) having a strong pungent smell, a substance covered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The Customs seized a total 1946 grams of hydroponic weed valued at around Rs 2 crore.

Accused Admits Smuggling for Quick and Easy Money

In his statement to the Customs Valappil said that he was aware that smuggling of drugs and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment but he got ready to commit smuggling as he was getting a handsome amount of quick and easy money. The officials are now probing who had provided drugs to Valappil in Bangkok and who was supposed to receive the same in Mumbai.

"The preliminary investigation carried out so far in both the cases and the statement given by the accused persons disclose involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. As the investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage, efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key members of the drug cartel," said a Customs officer.

Advocate Birendra Yadav represented the accused in the court after which he was remanded to judicial custody.

