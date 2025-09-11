Navi Mumbai News: Rabale Constable Missing For Six Days, Search Underway

Navi Mumbai: A constable from Rabale police station has been missing for the past six days, sparking concern among family and colleagues. The missing officer, Somnath Kashinath Phapale (31), a resident of Roadpali, Kalamboli, has not been traced since September 4.

Police said Phapale was on night duty with the Zone One striking vehicle in Vashi on September 4. He spoke to his wife Vaishali late at night and again early the next morning, telling her he was under some stress and would call back after charging his phone. Soon after, his mobile was switched off and he could not be contacted.

Colleagues confirmed that Phapale had left duty around 7:30 a.m. on September 5, but he never reached home. His wife searched with relatives before finally registering a missing complaint at Vashi police station on September 6.

Despite continuous efforts, police have not been able to trace the missing constable.

"We suspect that he was under some personal stress which has lead him to go away somewhere. We are trying to locate him," a police officer from Vashi police station said.