65% Of Respondents Think More Charging Stations In Mumbai Will Boost Electric Vehicle Adoption: LinkedIn Survey

A recent LinkedIn poll reveals that charging infrastructure expansion is the top priority for boosting electric vehicle adoption in Mumbai, as 65% of 344 respondents have selected more charging stations as the critical solution in the ongoing survey as of Friday 7 pm.

The survey results align with a Maharashtra government study released Tuesday, which identified poor charging infrastructure as Mumbai's biggest barrier to EV adoption. Despite significant progress in India's electric vehicle sector, with penetration rising from 0.1% to nearly 5% over six years, infrastructure challenges persist in the financial capital.

According to the poll ongoing poll, 17% of respondents favoured implementing more favorable policies, while 11% supported easier EV financing options. An additional 7% voted for alternative solutions not specified in the main categories.

The timing of the survey coincides with recent infrastructure developments, including Tata Power and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility's new MegaCharger facility at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. This hub targets various EV users, from private car owners to ride-hailing services and logistics operators.

Shailesh Chandra, MD and CEO of Tata Motors, noted that India's EV adoption has transitioned "from the margins to the mainstream," crediting improved charging infrastructure for building customer confidence.

The government study recommends increasing fast-charging points, expanding battery-swapping stations, providing low-interest vehicle loans, enhancing subsidies, and developing more accessible infrastructure to boost EV adoption rates across Mumbai.