Navi Mumbai To Host Redevelopment Conference On CIDCO Housing Issues

CIDCO | Representative Image

A redevelopment conference has been scheduled on Saturday, September 13, at 10:30 a.m. at Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha, Vashi. The event is being jointly organized by Sahakar Bharati, Vikas India Trust, and Navi Mumbai Housing Federation.

Key Speakers

NABARD and Reserve Bank of India Director Satish Marathe, along with Housing Advisory Committee Chairman Rajendra Mirgane, will participate as chief speakers.

The conference will be conducted in two sessions. The session will include discussions on the State Rehabilitation Policy by Bhaskar Mhatre and legal guidance by Advocate Prasad Parab.

Conveners

The program is being convened by Sahakar Bharati State President Datta Ramji Chalke, General Secretary Vivek Jugade, Sahakar Bharati President Pramod Joshi, Vikas India Trust President Vikas Shahuraj Patil, and General Secretary Santosh Misal.

Given the long-pending issue of CIDCO housing redevelopment in Navi Mumbai, the organizers emphasized that expert guidance through such platforms is essential. Social organizations and political representatives have extended support to ensure constructive discussions on the matter.