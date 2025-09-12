Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Orders Probe After Almond Tree Repeatedly Chopped In Vashi To Clear Hoarding View

Vashi residents protest after almond tree repeatedly chopped to clear hoarding view | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Following protests over the repeated chopping of an almond tree at Sector 1, Vashi, allegedly to clear the view for an advertisement hoarding, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has initiated an inquiry.

Ward Officer Inspects Site and Promises Action

The civic administration through ward officer inspected the site along the Vashi-Kopar Khairane road, photographed the tree, and said the matter appears to be a recurrence of an earlier case.

The officer assured citizen group NatConnect Foundation that the previous show-cause notice will be traced and appropriate action taken. The garden department has also been asked to provide case details.

Environmental Activists Raise Strong Objections

Environmental activists Anarjit Chauhan and Madhu Shankar lodged strong objections, pointing out that the tree is cut every time its branches regrow. NatConnect director B N Kumar drew the attention of the Municipal Commissioner and City Engineer to the issue, stressing that several bird nests were destroyed in the process.

FM Channel Amplifies Citizen Concerns

An FM channel has also taken up the matter, airing interviews with Kumar. “What is the status of a full-grown tree in front of an advertisement hoarding?” the radio host asked.

Activists Warn of Shrinking Tree Cover in Navi Mumbai

Kumar highlighted that Navi Mumbai’s per capita tree cover is barely one per person, against the global norm of seven to eight trees needed for healthy oxygen levels. Chauhan termed it “tragic” that full-grown, fruit-bearing native trees are being lost to “reckless behaviour of vested interests.” Shankar appealed to tree lovers to remain vigilant against such acts.

