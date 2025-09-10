Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Floats ₹2 Crore Tenders Under Ambedkar Social Development Scheme In Belapur

NMMC invites bids worth over ₹2 crore for Belapur development projects under Ambedkar Scheme | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has invited tenders for a series of development works under the Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Social Development Scheme in the Belapur division, with an estimated outlay of more than Rs 2 crore.

Garden and Civic Infrastructure Upgrades Planned

According to civic officials, the projects include setting up FRP structures and facilities at the Ashtavinayak Society Garden in Sector-B, CBD Belapur, with an estimated cost of Rs 44.91 lakh. Another Rs 25.91 lakh has been earmarked for replacement of old lifts with new ones at Belapur Bhavan, a project expected to be completed in three months.

Selfie Point and Theme Park to Be Developed

The garden will also see the development of a Selfie Point and information, entertainment, and educational amenities, with a budget of Rs 72.03 lakh. Additionally, a theme park with cultural and recreational facilities will be created at the same location at a cost of Rs 63.55 lakh.

Scheme Aims at Inclusiveness and Upliftment

Officials emphasized that these works are part of the Ambedkar Social Development Scheme, which focuses on improving infrastructure in Dalit settlements, preserving cultural and historical sites, and ensuring social inclusiveness. The scheme is aimed at the socio-economic upliftment of Scheduled Castes and Neo-Buddhist communities.

Bids Invited on State Tender Portal

NMMC has urged eligible contractors to submit bids online through the state portal mahatenders.gov.in. The civic body also reiterated that any diversion of funds meant for Dalit Vasti Vikas Nidhi (Dalit Settlement Development Fund) would be viewed as a violation of the constitutional principles of equality and inclusiveness.

