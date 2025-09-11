Maharashtra Expedited Healthcare Development In Nagpur, Amravati Under Minister Bawankule’s Guidance |

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, also the Guardian Minister for Nagpur and Amravati districts, directed the Health Department to expedite pending proposals to strengthen healthcare services in Nagpur, Amravati, and Melghat. The instructions were issued during a high-level meeting at Mantralaya, attended by Health Minister Prakash Ambitkar, focusing on critical areas such as staff recruitment, infrastructure development, and service contracts.

Strengthening Nagpur’s Healthcare Infrastructure

Key initiatives for Nagpur district include the creation of 154 posts for the new District Hospital, approval of contracts for diet, security, laundry, and sanitation services at Patansawangi Rural Hospital, and allocation of five acres of land for a 100-bed hospital at the Trauma Care Unit in Umred and the Sub-District Hospital in Kamthi.

Prioritising Rural Health Centers

Proposals to integrate 108 regular posts, establish sub-centers at Borkhedi Phatak and Deoli Gujar, and upgrade primary health centers at Kanhan, Mohpa, and Mowad to rural hospitals have been prioritised for swift implementation.

Key Decisions for Amravati District

For Amravati district, Minister Bawankule oversaw decisions to revise ambulance repair resolutions, increase honorariums for medical officers and contractual drivers in Melghat, relax educational qualifications for female health workers under PESA, and fill vacant posts in Melghat.

Funding and New Medical Facilities

Additionally, funding for ambulance repairs for 2024–2026 and the establishment of radiotherapy and daycare chemotherapy facilities at Amravati’s Divisional Referral Hospital were approved.

Commitment to Accessible Healthcare

“The Maharashtra government is committed to delivering accessible, high-quality healthcare to every citizen in Nagpur and Amravati,” said Minister Bawankule. “These measures underscore our dedication to strengthening healthcare infrastructure for both rural and urban communities.”