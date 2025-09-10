Maharashtra: AI Surveillance, Parking & Safety Measures Planned For Navratri At Kolhapur’s Mahalaxmi Temple | Pinterest

Maharashtra: In preparation for the upcoming Navratri festival from September 24 to October 2, the Kolhapur district administration has begun detailed planning to manage the large influx of devotees expected at the Mahalaxmi Temple. At the centre of the preparations is the decision to use artificial intelligence (AI)-powered CCTV surveillance to monitor both the temple premises and key areas of the city.

District Collector and Devasthan Management Committee Chairman Amol Yedge chaired a review meeting to coordinate between various departments and ensure smooth arrangements for the festival. He instructed all stakeholders to implement strict crowd management, traffic regulation, and health safety protocols, as reported by Loksatta.

To reduce congestion, priority will be given to setting up parking lots outside the city, especially in locations like Salabad. The administration will arrange Kolhapur Municipal Transport (KMT) buses and auto-rickshaws at reduced rates from these parking zones to the temple area. The Collector directed officials to confirm parking sites and finalise transportation logistics within two days.

For the devotee movement, proper queue systems, sanitation work, directional signage, and health facilities are to be established. Special coordination with the police and temple administration will ensure security and emergency readiness, according to the report. The Collector also instructed the deployment of rescue teams and disaster management personnel.

The use of AI-integrated CCTV aims to enable real-time alerts, suspicious behaviour analysis, and better crowd flow control. AI will also assist in traffic regulation, crime prevention, and incident response, especially during peak hours when lakhs of devotees are expected.

The planning meeting was attended by key officials, including Superintendent of Police Yogesh Kumar Gupta, Resident Deputy Collector Sanjay Teli, and members of the Devasthan and Tourism Committees, among others.

The district administration aims to provide a safe, well-organised, and spiritually fulfilling experience for all visitors to one of Maharashtra’s most revered religious sites.

