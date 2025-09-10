 Maharashtra: AI Surveillance, Parking & Safety Measures Planned For Navratri At Kolhapur’s Mahalaxmi Temple
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: AI Surveillance, Parking & Safety Measures Planned For Navratri At Kolhapur’s Mahalaxmi Temple

Maharashtra: AI Surveillance, Parking & Safety Measures Planned For Navratri At Kolhapur’s Mahalaxmi Temple

The Kolhapur district administration plans to manage the Navratri crowd with AI-powered CCTV surveillance. District Collector directs strict traffic, crowd, and health safety measures for smooth festival arrangements.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: AI Surveillance, Parking & Safety Measures Planned For Navratri At Kolhapur’s Mahalaxmi Temple | Pinterest

Maharashtra: In preparation for the upcoming Navratri festival from September 24 to October 2, the Kolhapur district administration has begun detailed planning to manage the large influx of devotees expected at the Mahalaxmi Temple. At the centre of the preparations is the decision to use artificial intelligence (AI)-powered CCTV surveillance to monitor both the temple premises and key areas of the city.

District Collector and Devasthan Management Committee Chairman Amol Yedge chaired a review meeting to coordinate between various departments and ensure smooth arrangements for the festival. He instructed all stakeholders to implement strict crowd management, traffic regulation, and health safety protocols, as reported by Loksatta.

Read Also
CM Fadnavis-Led Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Electricity Tariff Subsidy Extension For Farmers' Lift...
article-image

To reduce congestion, priority will be given to setting up parking lots outside the city, especially in locations like Salabad. The administration will arrange Kolhapur Municipal Transport (KMT) buses and auto-rickshaws at reduced rates from these parking zones to the temple area. The Collector directed officials to confirm parking sites and finalise transportation logistics within two days.

For the devotee movement, proper queue systems, sanitation work, directional signage, and health facilities are to be established. Special coordination with the police and temple administration will ensure security and emergency readiness, according to the report. The Collector also instructed the deployment of rescue teams and disaster management personnel.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Police Arrest 2 Brothers From Naxal-Affected Telangana For Allegedly Stealing INSAS Rifle From Colaba's Navy Nagar; Weapon Recovered
Mumbai Police Arrest 2 Brothers From Naxal-Affected Telangana For Allegedly Stealing INSAS Rifle From Colaba's Navy Nagar; Weapon Recovered
Elon Musk Pipped By Maverick Founder Who Once Eyed Apple; Oracle Stocks Sizzle
Elon Musk Pipped By Maverick Founder Who Once Eyed Apple; Oracle Stocks Sizzle
Who Is Sushila Karki? Former Chief Justice Appointed Interim Leader Of Nepal Govt By Student Community
Who Is Sushila Karki? Former Chief Justice Appointed Interim Leader Of Nepal Govt By Student Community
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Floats ₹2 Crore Tenders Under Ambedkar Social Development Scheme In Belapur
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Floats ₹2 Crore Tenders Under Ambedkar Social Development Scheme In Belapur
Read Also
Attention Thanekars! Thane Police Issues Traffic Advisory Over Navratri Pandal Construction At...
article-image

The use of AI-integrated CCTV aims to enable real-time alerts, suspicious behaviour analysis, and better crowd flow control. AI will also assist in traffic regulation, crime prevention, and incident response, especially during peak hours when lakhs of devotees are expected.

The planning meeting was attended by key officials, including Superintendent of Police Yogesh Kumar Gupta, Resident Deputy Collector Sanjay Teli, and members of the Devasthan and Tourism Committees, among others.

The district administration aims to provide a safe, well-organised, and spiritually fulfilling experience for all visitors to one of Maharashtra’s most revered religious sites.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Police Arrest 2 Brothers From Naxal-Affected Telangana For Allegedly Stealing INSAS Rifle...

Mumbai Police Arrest 2 Brothers From Naxal-Affected Telangana For Allegedly Stealing INSAS Rifle...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Floats ₹2 Crore Tenders Under Ambedkar Social Development Scheme In Belapur

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Floats ₹2 Crore Tenders Under Ambedkar Social Development Scheme In Belapur

Chembur Gas Leak Scare: MPCB Deploys VOC Tracking Machines At RCF Plant, Bombay HC Takes Suo Motu...

Chembur Gas Leak Scare: MPCB Deploys VOC Tracking Machines At RCF Plant, Bombay HC Takes Suo Motu...

Nepal GenZ Protest: Around 150 Maharashtra Citizens Stranded Amid Violence | Complete List Released

Nepal GenZ Protest: Around 150 Maharashtra Citizens Stranded Amid Violence | Complete List Released

Maharashtra: AI Surveillance, Parking & Safety Measures Planned For Navratri At Kolhapur’s...

Maharashtra: AI Surveillance, Parking & Safety Measures Planned For Navratri At Kolhapur’s...