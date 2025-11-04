Mumbai Hosts Robotic Cardiac CME Showcasing India’s Indigenous Surgical Robot, SSII Mantra

Mumbai: Marking another milestone in India’s journey toward self-reliance in advanced medical technology, a Robotic Cardiac Continuing Medical Education (CME) program on Cutting-Edge Cardiac Surgical Care was organized in Mumbai by the Association of Cardiac Surgeons, Mumbai.

The event brought together over 300 cardiac surgeons, physicians, and medical professionals from across India and abroad to explore the transformative role of robotic-assisted cardiac surgery.

India’s Push for Self-Reliance in Surgical Robotics

India is among the few countries developing surgical robots entirely in-house, reducing costs by nearly 70% compared to imported systems.

This significant cost advantage is making robotic-assisted procedures more accessible to hospitals and patients across the country.

Showcasing India’s First Indigenous Robotic System

The CME featured SS Innovations International Inc., the developer of India’s first indigenously made surgical robotic system the SSII Mantra.

The program highlighted how the SSII Mantra is revolutionizing robotic cardiac surgery through precision, adaptability, and cost-effectiveness, bridging the gap between cutting-edge technology and affordability in India’s healthcare ecosystem.

Global Experts Lead Knowledge Exchange

Global and national experts led discussions on the evolution, innovation, and clinical impact of robotic cardiac surgery.

Among the distinguished speakers were Dr. T. Sloane Guy (Georgia Heart Institute, USA), Dr. Devendra Saxena (University of Chicago Medicine, USA), Dr. Vishwa Pascual Srivastava (MD & CEO, APAC, SS Innovations), Dr. Ritwick Raj Bhuyan (Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, New Delhi), Dr. Shantesh Kaushik (Apollo Hospitals), and Dr. Anvay Mulay (Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital).

‘A New Paradigm in Patient Care’

Dr. Devendra Saxena remarked, “The Robotic Cardiac CME exemplifies how technology, collaboration, and clinical excellence come together to create a new paradigm in patient care. The SSII Mantra empowers surgeons with precision and versatility while driving down costs.”

Empowering India’s Healthcare Innovation

Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Founder, Chairman & CEO of SS Innovations, added, “The SSII Mantra reflects India’s vision for self-reliance in medical technology designed, developed, and built in India to make robotic surgery accessible, affordable, and impactful.”

Real-World Success Stories

The event also featured real-world case presentations by Dr. Husam Balkhy, Dr. Lalit Aditya Malik, Dr. Nitin Kumar Rajput, and Dr. Harish Badami, highlighting successful clinical outcomes achieved using the indigenous SSII Mantra system.

Driving the Future of Affordable Robotic Surgery

The CME reaffirmed SS Innovations’ mission to democratize robotic surgery and strengthen India’s leadership in affordable, world-class healthcare technology, ushering in a new era of robotic-assisted cardiac care.