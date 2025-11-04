Medical Marvel: IIT Bombay Researchers Identify Early Blood Markers For Diabetic Kidney Disease | File Pic

Mumbai: In a breakthrough that could transform diabetes care, researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) have identified new biochemical markers in the blood that may help detect diabetic kidney disease (DKD) much earlier than current diagnostic tests allow.

Their findings, published in the Journal of Proteome Research in July 2025, highlight how studying subtle biochemical changes in blood can reveal hidden signs of disease long before symptoms appear.

Metabolomics: Decoding the Chemistry of Disease

The study uses metabolomics, an advanced field that examines small molecules in the blood known as metabolites, to understand how diseases like diabetes disrupt normal biological processes. By analyzing hundreds of these molecules at once, researchers can detect patterns of chemical imbalance that standard blood sugar or kidney tests often miss.

“Type 2 diabetes is not just about high glucose it involves wide-ranging disruptions in amino acids, fats, and other biochemical pathways that can start years before diagnosis,” explained Sneha Rana, a Ph.D. scholar in Prof. Pramod Wangikar’s lab and the study’s first author.

India’s Growing Diabetes Burden

India, often called the “diabetes capital of the world,” currently has over 101 million adults living with diabetes and another 136 million at risk of developing it. Many are diagnosed late, by which time serious complications affecting the eyes, nerves, heart, and kidneys have already begun.

Nearly one-third of diabetic patients eventually develop chronic kidney disease (CKD), making early detection critical for preventing irreversible damage.

Collaboration Across Institutes

The research was led by Prof. Pramod Wangikar from IIT Bombay in collaboration with Dr. Rakesh Kumar Sahay and Dr. Manisha Sahay from Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad, along with scientists from Clarity Bio Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Pune.

The team collected whole blood samples from 52 volunteers at Osmania General Hospital between June 2021 and July 2022 including healthy individuals, diabetic patients, and those with diabetic kidney disease.

26 New Markers and 7 Key Warning Molecules

Using sophisticated analytical tools liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) and gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS)—the team examined nearly 300 metabolites.

The analysis revealed 26 metabolites that differed between diabetic and healthy individuals. While some expected markers such as glucose and cholesterol were detected, others like valerobetaine, ribothymidine, and fructosyl-pyroglutamate were newly linked to diabetes, suggesting the disease is a far broader metabolic disorder than previously believed.

Crucially, the researchers identified seven metabolites including arabitol, myo-inositol, ribothymidine, and 2PY that steadily increased from healthy to diabetic to kidney-disease patients.

“These molecules could serve as early warning signals for kidney damage potentially predicting complications before conventional tests like creatinine or eGFR show abnormalities,” said Dr. Manisha Sahay.

“By monitoring these markers, we could identify high-risk patients earlier and start interventions to prevent progression.”

Whole-Blood Advantage and Affordable Testing

Unlike most earlier studies that focused only on plasma or serum, this research analyzed whole blood, providing a more comprehensive picture of metabolic activity.

“Our method could be adapted into a simple test using dried blood spots from finger pricks, making it both accessible and affordable,” noted Prof. Wangikar.

Towards Personalised Diabetes Care

The team plans to expand the study to include a larger sample size and more diverse patient profiles.

“India needs to move beyond a one-size-fits-all approach to diabetes care,” said Ms. Rana. “These markers could help personalize treatment, ensuring that each patient receives care suited to their unique metabolic profile.”

This pioneering research positions IIT Bombay at the forefront of precision medicine in diabetes management offering hope for earlier detection, better prevention, and improved quality of life for millions living with the disease.