Activists Question Resignation Of PFA Mumbai President Vijay Rangare Amid Ongoing Animal Cruelty Cases |

Animal rights activists are raising questions about the sudden resignation of Vijay Rangare, an honorary animal welfare representative appointed by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and the Mumbai president of People For Animals (PFA) one of India’s largest non-governmental organisations in animal welfare, headed by former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi.

Sudden Exit Raises Eyebrows

Rangare, who was pursuing several cases of animal cruelty in Mumbai, including those involving the abuse of stray dogs in housing societies and public places, resigned last week without citing any reasons.

In a message shared on social media over the weekend, Rangare said that Maneka Gandhi should henceforth be contacted for all matters related to PFA.

Rangare later stated that he resigned for “personal reasons.”

“I do not want to give reasons, but there is no conflict between PFA and me. Maneka Gandhi has told me that I can think about my decision and join again,” said Rangare.

Gandhi declined to comment on the matter, saying, “Why should we give you a reason? What difference does it make?” She, however, clarified that the decision was not abrupt.

“It was going on for some time,” she added, noting that the organisation is now looking for a replacement to head its Mumbai unit.

Spotlight on Animal Welfare Activism

With issues such as the stray dog controversy in Delhi and the ban on pigeon feeding in Mumbai making national headlines, animal rights organisations have been under close scrutiny.

The AWBI, a statutory advisory body under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, has often received complaints alleging that certain activists misuse their positions or act beyond their powers.

AWBI appoints honorary animal welfare representatives to assist the public and police in implementing animal cruelty laws.

“The identity cards issued by AWBI help activists coordinate with authorities, but they don’t grant the power to enter shelters or seize animals,” said an activist, cautioning that such overreach distracts from core welfare issues.

“It’s a bad idea to take the law into your own hands. In such cases, the focus shifts from animal cruelty to trespassing,” the activist added.

AWBI’s Stand on Misuse of Authority

Girish Shah, a member of the AWBI, confirmed that the board has stopped issuing ID cards to honorary representatives.

“Their job is to inform the police about illegalities. If they behave aggressively, they are not our representatives. They are trained not to do anything that falls under police duties,” Shah said.

A Troubled Final Chapter

Rangare’s tenure at PFA appears to have ended on a tense note.

In September, he was injured in a violent incident in Aarey while returning from an animal rescue operation. A cross-complaint was filed accusing Rangare of road rage.

A report quoted Aarey Police as saying that Rangare’s vehicle displayed a government officer identification board.

Rangare acknowledged this, clarifying,

“I have been appointed as an honorary animal welfare officer by the Bombay High Court and the board. But I am not saying that I am a government officer.”

Support from the Activist Community

Rangare’s resignation has sparked concern among animal welfare workers in Mumbai.

Reshma Shelatkar, formerly associated with PFA, expressed hope that Rangare would return as an independent activist.

Rahul Pachupati, founder of Tirupati Paws, an animal ambulance service, praised Rangare’s hands-on approach to animal welfare.

“He took up cases of animal feeders harassed by housing societies and followed every case to its legal conclusion. He even spent days rescuing abandoned dogs and puppies in the Aarey forest,” said Pachupati, who is among those urging Rangare to reconsider his decision.