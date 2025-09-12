 Maharashtra Farmers Ditch Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme After 182% Hike In Premium Amount; Registrations Note Drop By 24.5% From Previous Year
The Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme experienced a 182% premium increase, resulting in only 9,917 farmers registering, a 24.58% decline from the previous year, prompting calls for action against exploitative companies.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: The Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme, which aims to protect farmers from natural disaster losses, has 182% increase in premiums has leading to only 9,917 farmers registering this season, a 24.58% drop from last year. Action is sought against companies exploiting farmers through high premiums.

The Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme was launched to provide insurance cover to farmers' crops destroyed by natural disasters. However, due to a whopping 182 percent increase in the insurance premium amount, farmers in the district have turned their backs on crop insurance registration.

A report by Saamana reveals that only 9,917 farmers have registered for this year's Kharif season, which amounts to just 24.58% compared to last year. There are calls for action against companies exploiting farmers under the pretext of insurance.

The crop insurance scheme, managed by the Agricultural Insurance Company in Raigad district, aims to cover various risks including non-sowing, damage from floods, droughts, local natural disasters, and crop damage during drying.

Efforts to raise awareness included field visits and meetings, yet only a limited number of farmers registered for 3,834.19 hectares. Last year, an appeal for one-rupee registration garnered 40,347 registrations, but this year sees far less interest.

The insurance cover for paddy is 61,000 rupees, with premiums set at 183 rupees per acre. For gram, the cover is 35,000 rupees and premiums are 35 rupees per acre. Farmers express frustration over insurance schemes that seem to benefit companies instead, raising concerns over the lack of participation and financial implications.

