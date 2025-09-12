Mumbai Railway Crime Branch Recovers ₹4.5 Lakh In Bandra Terminus Extortion Case; Court Extends Remand Of Accused

The Mumbai railway crime branch recovered Rs4.5 lakh out of the total extorted amount of Rs10.3 lakh during the investigation into the Bandra Railway Terminus extortion case. | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Railway Crime Branch recovered Rs.4.5 lakh out of the total extorted amount of Rs.10.3 lakh during the investigation into the Bandra Railway Terminus extortion case. The Mumbai central railway magistrate court on Thursday extended the police remand of the accused, Vijaya Ingavale, 52, and Nikesh Kalsulkar, 45, until September 15.

₹6 Lakh Still Unrecovered

However, a considerable amount of Rs.6 lakh is yet to be recovered from the accused. Ingavale, who is a police personnel, has not returned the misappropriated amount that came to her share. The investigation revealed that Nilesh Kalsulkar and Vijaya Ingavale were in constant contact with each other and are the masterminds behind the entire conspiracy to commit the crime.

State lawyer S. M. Bagale also argued in court that Kalsulkar is a habitual offender who had earlier committed similar offences. He was in constant contact with Ingavale, who is the kingpin of the present crime. Ingavale was the mastermind of the conspiracy, which she hatched with Kalsulkar by involving other accused. She has not cooperated with the investigation and has not returned the amount that came to her share.

Moreover, the other co-accused Zaheer Ahmad, Subhash Ogania, Baba, and Khansab are still absconding.

