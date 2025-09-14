 Thane Police Book Three For Posing As Doctors, Practising Without Valid Licences In Bhiwandi
Thane Police Book Three For Posing As Doctors, Practising Without Valid Licences In Bhiwandi



PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File Pic

Thane: Police have registered a case against three persons who were practising medicine without valid qualifications and licences in Maharashtra's Thane district during a crackdown on bogus doctors, an official said on Sunday.

BNMC Complaint Triggers Case

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Dr Rajkumar Sharma, medical officer of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC), the official said.

The accused, Bhimrao Gyanba Kawade, Mohammad Shamim Siddiqui and Mohammad Ayub Mohammad Hanif, allegedly posed as doctors and treated people in different parts of Bhiwandi, he said.

The trio has been booked under section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961.

article-image

The BNMC has been conducting regular inspections in recent months to crack down on such bogus doctors who continue to operate illegally in the region.

