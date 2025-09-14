Maharashtra: 'Ulgulan Padyatra' Protest Begins From Shahapur To Mumbai Against Inclusion Of Banjaras & Dhangars In Tribal Reservation | VIDEO | X|@ians_india

Maharashtra: The 'Ulgulan Padyatra', a protest march by tribal communities, began on Sunday at Asangaon in Shahapur and is headed toward the Maharashtra Secretariat in Mumbai. The protesters are opposing the inclusion of the Banjara and Dhangar communities in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservation category.

A protester at the site expressed strong opposition, stating, "As you all can see, the Maharashtra government is trying to implement the Hyderabad Gazette. Through this, the Banjara community is demanding ST (Scheduled Tribe) reservation, and the Dhangar community is also asking for ST reservation, as reported by the news agency IANS.

Further, he added, "But how can any government grant reservation based on a Gazette? This is against the Constitution. Baba Saheb Ambedkar gave us the Constitution, and this country runs on it not on any Gazette." In the visuals that surfaced, a massive crowd of people, men, women, and youth, can be seen marching together with great energy and determination.

The participants hold large banners and placards with powerful slogans like "Savidhan Bachao" and "Adivasi Bachao." The video also shows massive quotes and vivid banners being carried by the people, along with traditional clothes and symbols that represent their identity and cause. The sheer size of the crowd highlights the strong support and unity behind the protest.

This massive group is moving towards Mumbai in a powerful padyatra, symbolising resistance and solidarity. The atmosphere is charged with a spirit of unity and defiance, as thousands of people come together for a common cause. Their raised voices demand justice, equality, and protection of their constitutional rights. The visuals capture not just a protest but a powerful expression of community strength and determination.