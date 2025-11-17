Mira-Bhayandar: Crime Branch, Navghar Police Raid Krazy Night Bar Near Station; 13 Booked |

Mira-Bhayandar: The Crime Branch Unit-1 and the Navghar Police conducted a joint operation, raiding the Krazy Night Bar located just a few metres from Bhayandar station. A case has been registered against 13 individuals following the action.

Prior Complaints Trigger Crackdown

Reports indicate that multiple complaints of obscene dancing and illegal activities had previously been received against the bar. Acting on the inputs, the Crime Branch Unit-1 team and Navghar Police initiated the operation and registered an FIR against all bar staff and related individuals under serious charges.

Shockwaves in Local Dance Bar Circuit

The raid has created a stir in the area, sparking fear among several other dance bar owners who are now concerned about similar action.