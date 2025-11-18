Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 40-Year-Old Beautician For Allegedly Smuggling Marijuana Worth ₹2 Crore From Bangkok At CSMIA

Customs seize ₹2 crore worth marijuana from passenger arriving from Bangkok | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai Airport Customs officials on Monday arrested a 40-year-old beautician for allegedly smuggling drugs worth Rs 2 crore sourced from abroad.

According to the Customs sources, officers of Air Intelligence Unit, intercepted one passenger Punam Mestry, a resident of Valsad, Gujarat, on the basis of specific input that she might be carrying some contraband items, after she arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai on Sunday from Bangkok.

Vacuum-Sealed Packets With Strong Odour Recovered From Luggage

Search of her baggage was carried out from which Customs officers found 02 transparent vacuum sealed packets besides some clothes and chocolates.

Further, there was strong pungent odour emanating from that packets and the green coloured material which tested positive for the presence of Ganja (Marijuana), a substance covered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The officer then weighed the total green coloured substance, which resulted into recovery of total net weight 2005 grams of marijuana valued at Rs 2 crore.

In her statement to the Customs officials, Mestry admitted that she was aware that smuggling of marijuana and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment as per laws prevalent in India.

Customs Launch Search for Supplier and Intended Receiver

She was then placed under arrest. "As the investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage, efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused. We are probing who had supplied drugs to her in Bangkok and who was supposed to receive the said consignment in Mumbai," said a Customs officer.

