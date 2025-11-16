Mira-Bhayandar News: Late Balasaheb Thackeray Art Gallery To Open To Public Tomorrow After 9-Year Battle

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik addresses the significance of the new Balasaheb Thackeray Art Gallery | X - @PratapSarnaik

Mira-Bhayandar: The Late Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Art Gallery, an addition to the cultural glory of Mira-Bhayander city, is set to open to the general public tomorrow.

Project’s Nine-Year Struggle

This Art Gallery, which has finally materialized after a struggle spanning a full nine years, was the subject of intense discussions in the council hall multiple times.

During that period, the project witnessed such intense opposition that it led to criminal cases being filed against 28 corporators. That very struggle is now becoming a monument of pride for the city.

Top Leaders to Attend Ceremony

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, will be present for the inauguration ceremony, an event considered a significant moment in the city's history.

Sarnaik’s Remark on Legacy and Ideology

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik stated: “We are Shiv Sainiks by ideology, not by surname. Those who could not build anything themselves have no right to oppose it today. This Art Gallery is dedicated to Balasaheb. It would be extremely good if Uddhav Thackeray and his family attend, because this legacy belongs to them as well.”

