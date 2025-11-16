Mumbai Infra News: Kandivali Station Redevelopment Nears Completion With New Elevated Deck Under MUTP-3A

Kandivali Station Redevelopment Nears Completion With New Elevated Deck Under MUTP-3A |

The station improvement work at Kandivali railway station is nearing completion, marking a major milestone for the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd. (MRVC) under the MUTP–3A programme. On Saturday, MRVC commissioned a 132-metre-long, 10.40-metre-wide elevated deck over Platform 1, a key upgrade expected to significantly reduce congestion and improve passenger flow at one of the busiest stations on the Western Railway suburban network.

According to Sunil Udasi, CPRO of MRVC, “Despite heavy footfalls and the operational constraints typical of the Mumbai Suburban Railway system, MRVC continues to execute works in a phased manner while ensuring passenger safety and uninterrupted train operations.” As part of the station improvement project, several key passenger facilities have already been commissioned at Kandivali, including a 10-metre-wide foot overbridge (FOB) at the south end. This FOB provides seamless connectivity across all platforms of the station.

Additionally, a 4-metre-wide skywalk at the south end of Platform 4 linking the old and new FOBs, and a 6.75-metre-wide skywalk at the south end of Platforms 2 and 3 connecting the old and new FOBs, have been completed. Apart from that, the middle FOB has been widened to improve circulation space across all platforms. Platforms 1, 2, and 3 have been resurfaced over approximately 1,800 square metres to enhance passenger comfort, and six new staircases have been constructed to improve vertical circulation and dispersal capacity.

MRVC has also commissioned two new escalators—one at Platform 2 (South FOB) and another at the Middle FOB—bringing the total to five functional escalators, with an additional escalator expected to be operational by the end of December. One lift at Platforms 2 and 3 has been made functional, raising the total to two lifts at Kandivali, with another lift to be commissioned soon.

Furthermore, construction of an additional 100-metre elevated deck connecting the North and Middle FOBs over Platform 1 is progressing rapidly.

This redevelopment is part of MRVC’s broader mission to modernize Mumbai’s suburban railway system under MUTP-3A. The project focuses on 17 key stations, including seven on the Western Railway line—Khar Road (now complete), Santacruz, Kandivali (nearing completion), Mira Road, Bhayandar, Vasai, and Nallasopara. These stations are undergoing upgrades that include improved platforms, escalators, modernized ticketing facilities, enhanced lighting, and upgraded security systems, said a senior MRVC officer. The total cost of improvement works at all 17 selected stations is around Rs 950 crore, while the cost of the station improvement project at Kandivali is Rs 65 crore.

On the Central Railway network, ten stations—Kasara, Neral, Dombivli, Mulund, Bhandup, Ghatkopar (first phase completed), Govandi, Mankhurd, Chembur, and Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar—are also being improved. These initiatives aim to create modern and commuter-friendly suburban stations through enhanced circulation areas, improved accessibility, and integrated designs.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/