VIDEO: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Targets NDA, Says ‘Those With Empty Chairs In Rallies Form Government In Bihar’

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | ANI

Mumbai, Nov 16: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray launched a sharp attack on the NDA on Sunday, saying that in Bihar, “those whose rallies are filled more with empty chairs than people end up forming the government.” He further alleged that the very essence of democracy is being undermined.

Remarks Made at Matoshree During Amdar Chashak Logo Launch

Thackeray was speaking at his residence, Matoshree, during the unveiling of the Amdar Chashak logo. While interacting with the media, he commented on the Bihar Assembly election results, recalling that the Chief Minister had earlier said, “Jo jeeta wahi Sikandar,” but “nobody has understood what it truly means to be Sikandar.” He offered his congratulations to the winners but expressed surprise at the outcome.

Mumbai: On NDA’s victory in the #BiharAssemblyElections, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray says, "In a democracy, the winner is considered the victor, and the winner should be congratulated. We also extend our greetings to Nitish Kumar for his win. However, I have serious… pic.twitter.com/soOEMjoKfc — IANS (@ians_india) November 16, 2025

Questions Over RJD Crowds, AI-Generated Images

Referring to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s rallies, Thackeray questioned whether the massive crowds seen were real or “created through AI.” He remarked, “Those who get huge crowds do not form the government, and those who attract empty chairs do. This is a calculation of democracy that is hard to understand.”

‘₹10,000 Scheme Influenced Polls; NDA Still Leaderless’

Thackeray also said that the promise of giving Rs 10,000 to women played a significant role in the election, but added that the daily struggles faced by citizens could not have changed overnight. He pointed out that the NDA has still not projected a clear face for the Chief Minister’s post in Bihar.

Drawing a comparison, he said that despite a “brutal majority” in Maharashtra, it took a month to decide the Chief Minister, and the same indecisiveness is now visible in Bihar. “When you already have a majority, why does it take so long to choose a leader?” he asked.

Allegations of Voter List Irregularities

Raising concerns over alleged irregularities in the voter list, Thackeray claimed that around 65 lakh names had been removed in Bihar. “No one knows whether those names were restored or not. Even in Maharashtra, a cross-party march was taken out against duplicate registrations and bogus addresses. Yet, the Election Commission refuses to speak or act,” he said.

He questioned whether democracy can be upheld when transparency in elections is compromised. “We are not against elections. Elections are the lifeline of democracy. But if that lifeline is attacked, how can we still call it democracy?” he said.

‘BJP Trying to Finish Regional Parties’

Thackeray also accused the BJP of attempting to finish regional parties. He said BJP needs to revisit the National Anthem, which mentions Punjab, Sindh, Gujarat and Maratha — each representing regional identities. “Anyone who tries to destroy regional identity will not survive in this country’s politics,” he claimed.

Also Watch:

Thackeray expressed confidence that people will unite against any attempt to undermine India’s diversity. “Our strength is unity in diversity. If anyone tries to destroy this diversity, people will politically defeat them,” he asserted.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/