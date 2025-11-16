 Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Says Congress Free To Take Its Own Decisions Amid Solo BMC Poll Plan
Thackeray's assertion of political discretion while being part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi comes amid reservations expressed by a section within the Congress against including the Raj Thackeray-led MNS in the Opposition bloc, and amid growing proximity between the Thackeray cousins.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | Maha Vikas Aghadi

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the Congress can take its decisions independently, and so does his party, a day after the grand old party and MVA ally announced that it is planning a solo contest in the Mumbai civic body polls.

Thackeray also questioned the massive mandate received by the NDA in the Bihar elections.

He said it was difficult to understand the new arithmetic of democracy, where rallies (of Opposition leaders) attracted massive crowds, but the candidates couldn't win.

article-image

Apparently questioning the poll process, Thackeray asked whether the tremendous support received by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was real or created through artificial intelligence.

Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday said the party is preparing to contest the upcoming polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) independently.

"The Congress is an independent party, and so is mine. The Congress is free to take its decision, and my party is also free to do so," Thackeray told reporters.

Targeting the Election Commission of India, Thackeray said that despite the united opposition flagging irregularities in the voters' list and organising a march, the poll body is not willing to discuss these issues.

article-image

"We don't oppose elections because it is the lifeline of politics. But should it be called democracy if there is no transparency in the poll process?" the former chief minister asked.

He also accused the BJP of scheming to finish off regional parties. Any party that crushes regional pride will not survive in the country, Thackeray added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

