Mumbai News: Viral Video Claiming Terrorists Arrested In Lokhandwala Is From Mock Drill, Clarifies Oshiwara Police

Mumbai, Nov 16: A video claiming that two terrorists were arrested in the Lokhandwala area of Andheri West, Mumbai, is going viral on social media. The video shows two men being detained near the Kamdhenu Shopping Centre.

However, the Oshiwara Police have clarified that the video is from a mock drill conducted by the Mumbai Police to demonstrate how they would respond in the event of a terrorist attack in the city.

Mock Drill Misinterpreted as Real Arrest

The mock drill was conducted as the Mumbai Police remain on high alert following the recent bomb blast in Delhi. An unidentified person filmed the drill in Lokhandwala and circulated it online, falsely claiming it was an actual arrest. The Oshiwara Police have confirmed that the viral claims are completely false.

Mumbai on High Alert After Delhi Blast

Security forces across Mumbai have been placed on alert after the Delhi explosion. Additional police personnel have been deployed at key locations, and mock drills are being carried out in various parts of the city.

Details of the Delhi Blast That Triggered Alerts

A major blast took place in the national capital on November 10. The explosion occurred in a car passing near Gate No. 1 of the metro station close to the historic Red Fort at around 6.52 pm on Monday. Several people were killed and around 24 were injured in the incident. Following the blast, security agencies in Delhi were put on full alert.

High Alert Across Maharashtra

A high alert has also been issued across Mumbai. Security has been tightened in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and other major cities. Police deployment has been increased at crowded locations such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai. In Mumbai, dog squads are inspecting railway stations and questioning suspicious individuals.

