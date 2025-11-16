Mumbai Tragedy: 16-Year-Old Boy Rams Eco Car Into Elderly Couple In Dharavi; One Dead

16-Year-Old Boy Rams Eco Car Into Elderly Couple In Dharavi | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old boy hit an elderly couple from Eco car, killing one and injuring another. The incident occurred on November 15 near a liquor shop at Sant Rohidas Marg in Dharavi's ONGC area. After the two were taken to the nearby hospital, the wife, identified as, Surekha Kadam, 56, was declared dead on spot while her husband, Satyavan, is currently admitted and sustained serious injuries.

According to a Maharashtra Times report, as the boy is a minor, the case has been registered against the boy, his father and also the driver of the Eco car.

Here's What Happened

On November 16, at around 3 pm, when the liquor stock arrived at the shop, the driver parked his Eco car and went inside the shop. During this time, the shop owner's son sat in the car and started moving it back and forth. At one point, he mistakenly pressed the accelerator of the car instead of the brake, severely hitting the couple walking in front.

Brake Failure Causes Dumper To Crush 7–8 Vehicles In Bhiwandi

Meanwhile, a major accident was narrowly averted in Bhiwandi’s Shantinagar area on Saturday afternoon when a dumper reportedly suffered brake failure and went on to crush seven to eight vehicles in its path.

Fortunately, no loss of life or serious injuries were reported. According to local sources, the incident occurred in Rahmatpur, where the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is carrying out RCC road construction work. Around 4 pm, a dumper loaded with sand for the project was heading toward the worksite when its brakes are believed to have malfunctioned near the slope.

In another horrifying incident, a 36-year-old labourer, Chaitanya Mahali, was crushed to death under a loco machine while working in a tunnel meant to dig a drain in the MDP Creek Road area of Malad West on Thursday. Mahali was assisting a fitter by providing equipment inside the tunnel with 25 other labourers.

