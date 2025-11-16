 Mumbai News: Macchimar Nagar Redevelopment In Cuffe Parade Stalled For Over 2.5 Years; Ex-BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar Warns Protests If Tender Is Cancelled
Former BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar has alleged that despite repeated assurances, the BMC has failed to execute the work and is now seeking to penalise the local fishing community by scrapping the project altogether. He has further warned that if the tender is cancelled, the fishing community will launch protests against the BMC.

Updated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 07:23 PM IST
Former corporator Makarand Narwekar criticises BMC’s move to cancel the long-delayed Macchimar Nagar redevelopment project in Cuffe Parade | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 16: More than two and a half years after plans were finalised for the redevelopment of Macchimar Nagar in Cuffe Parade, the project remains stalled.

Redevelopment Envisioned to Boost Local Tourism

The Koliwada redevelopment project is also the brainchild of Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. In March 2023, the BMC approved the design for the makeover of Machhimar Nagar and allocated Rs 3 crore for the project’s first phase.

Focused on promoting local tourism, generating revenue, and celebrating Koli heritage—Mumbai’s earliest residents—the plan includes a new promenade designed by Plural Architects and Urban Planners.

The proposal features north and south plazas with planters, art and lighting installations, as well as an amphitheatre, garden sit-outs, and a viewing gallery.

Narwekar Writes to Municipal Commissioner

Narwekar has written to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, criticising the BMC’s reported move to cancel the project. He said the approved design which included a promenade, organised boat-parking areas, gazebos, and art and light installations was cleared after five years of effort.

“The administration failed to appoint a contractor and is now considering scrapping the tender. Apart from some tiling and sewage work, no real progress has been made. This project is essential for boosting local tourism and preserving Koli heritage. Shelving it is unacceptable,” he said. Narwekar has requested Gagrani to stop the cancelation of tender and complete the makeover of Machhimar Nagar.

