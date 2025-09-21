Mumbai News: ₹116 Crore Development Works In Colaba Stalled, BJP Leader & Ex-Corporator Makrand Narwekar Allege

Makrand Narwekar |

Mumbai: The BMC administration is ignorant towards Colaba, a prime area of south Mumbai and has stalled development works worth Rs 116 crore, BJP leader and former corporator from Colaba, Makrand Narwekar has alleged. Notably, the A ward of the BMC, where Colaba falls, does not have full-time Assistant Municipal Commissioner (ward officer). Executive Engineer, Jaideep More has been handling the additional charge for two years now.

In his letter dated September 19 to BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani, Narwekar pointed out a growing anti-Colaba sentiment reflected in the functioning of the A Ward administration. “Despite funds being sanctioned nearly two years ago by the Chief and Deputy Chief Minister for well-planned development works in A Ward, the sanctioned amounts have remained largely unutilized, with only minimal expenditure incurred to date," he said.

Some of the works in A ward which are pending include - Beautification of the Kala Ghoda–Regal–Colaba Causeway stretch (Rs 80 crore), improvements of the Causeway (Rs 2 crore), beautification of NCPA (Rs 24 crore), lighting and electrical works (Rs 6 crore), and development of a Walking Plaza between Mantralaya and Badhwar Park (Rs 4 crore).

Narwekar stated that this prolonged inaction is a result of the inexperienced A Ward administration and the high-handed approach of the Additional Municipal Commissioner (City), Ashwini Joshi. He has demanded immediate appointment of full-time A ward officer and fast track stalled projects.

Makarand Narwekar has added in his letter that this situation has created an unfortunate anti-Colaba sentiment within the administration, where projects of heritage, civic importance, and tourism value are being delayed endlessly. "Colaba and South Mumbai deserve efficient governance and cannot be allowed to suffer due to administrative lapses,” Narwekar stated.

Notably, Colaba is the assembly constituency of speaker Rahul Narwekar.

