Mumbai News: BMC To Levy Collection Charges On Commercial Bulk Waste Generators, Residential Units Exempted

BMC to charge commercial establishments like malls and hotels for wet waste collection, while residential complexes remain exempt | File Photo

Mumbai: After banning the transportation of wet waste from Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs), including residential and commercial complexes, through third-party agencies, the BMC has started handling the collection directly.

The civic body now plans to levy collection charges on commercial BWGs such as malls, hotels, and similar establishments. However, residential BWGs will not be charged.

Compliance Remains Poor

Eight years after the BMC mandated in-situ waste treatment by BWGs, compliance remains poor. Of 2,609 large residential and commercial BWGs, only 784 process wet waste on-site. Around 727 still use third-party transport now banned under revised rules; while 1,098 hand over waste directly to the BMC.

Last month, the civic body issued a notice directing all BWGs to stop using external agencies and refrain from paying them, as waste collection is now handled solely by the BMC.

Third-Party Agencies Dumped Waste Illegally

"These third-party agencies were collecting waste from BWGs but were found dumping it on roadsides and near nullahs. As a result, we did not allow their contracts to be renewed. The BMC is now collecting waste from both commercial and residential BWGs free of cost. However, we plan to introduce charges for commercial BWGs in the future, as they were already paying third-party agencies earlier. There will be no charges for residential BWGs,” said a senior civic official.

Definition Of BWGs

Establishments that generate more than 100 kilograms of waste per day or occupy an area exceeding 5,000 square meters are classified as BWGs. These entities are contributors to the city's overall waste load, which amounts to approximately 6,500 metric tonnes daily. Of this total, only around 10% is directed to the Deonar landfill, while the majority is transported to the Kanjurmarg landfill, which serves as the primary waste processing and disposal site for the city.

