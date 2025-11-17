Thane News: Garbage Piles Up In Kalwa–Mumbra; Protesters Dump Waste At TMC Headquarters, Warn Of Bigger Agitation

Protesters dump a garbage-filled dumper at Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters over uncollected waste in Kalwa–Mumbra | File Photo

Thane, Nov 17: The garbage from the Kalwa, Mumbra areas has not been picked up for the last four days. As a result, piles of garbage have started accumulating in Kalwa and Mumbra. Residence as well as commuters are suffering due to this issue. Residents have filed written complaints several times, yet TMC is treating Kalwa and Mumbra stepmotherly.

As the municipal administration is not taking any action on it, a garbage dumper was emptied in front of the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters under the leadership of Abhijit Pawar, District President of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) Youth Congress party. Abhijit Pawar warned at this time that if the garbage problem is not resolved immediately, they will dump garbage in front of the Commissioner's bungalow in the future.

Protesters Dump Garbage at TMC Headquarters

Stating the reason that there is no dumping ground, the contractors are not picking up the garbage. As a result, garbage has started accumulating in various parts of Kalwa. Garbage is collecting outside many societies.

This raw garbage was brought in a dumper under the leadership of Abhijit Pawar by Pooja Shinde-Vichare, Kailas Hawle, and Raju Shinde and dumped in front of the municipal headquarters. This caused a stir in the municipal area.

Warning Issued to Municipal Officials

Meanwhile, regarding this, Abhijit Pawar gave a warning that the functioning of the municipality, which takes taxes from the public but does not provide them with facilities, has gone to waste. Today, garbage has only been dumped at the municipal gate.

But, if this garbage is not picked up within a day, garbage will be dumped in the office of every officer in the municipality, in front of the houses of the concerned officers, and in front of the commissioner's bungalow.

