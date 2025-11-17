 Raj Thackeray's Son Amit Booked For 'Unveiling' Shivaji Statue In Navi Mumbai | Here's What Happened
Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 08:20 PM IST
article-image

Navi Mumbai: A case has been against Amit Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, and over 70 others after a crowd allegedly forced open the cover of a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Navi Mumbai on November 17.

However, on the other hand, Amit Thackeray claimed that the statue was "unveiled" as it remained covered for four months because "leaders, officers and ministers had no time to inaugurate it and it was just gathering dust."

According to the Nerul police, "The accused formed an unlawful assembly, took out a morcha without permission, pushed and obstructed police personnel, disobeyed lawful orders, and damaged the protective net around the statue."

article-image

The police added that despite repeated instructions, the crowd continued advancing toward the statue installation site and at around 2pm, the group allegedly forced open the statue's covering.

FIR Lodged

According to PTI report, FIR has been lodged at the Nerul Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 132 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from duty), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant), 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 190 (offence committed in prosecution of a common object), 324(3) (mischief), along with relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act.

article-image

Amit Thackeray says 'first political case is for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj'

While speaking to reporters, he asserted that if a case was filed against him over the issue, he would consider it as an honour as "first political case against him is for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Aaditya Thackery Comes In Support Of His Cousin

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray backed his cousin and asked who should be respected in Maharashtra if not the state's most revered figure Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He questioned saying, "In our own state, if we don't honor our own deity, whose should we honor?"

Adding further, he said "Maharashtra will not tolerate this oppression. The statue was covered with a dirty cloth for four months and, unable to bear this insult of Maharaj, Amit removed it. You shamelessly file a case against him for respecting the Maharaj," the former state minister slammed.

With inputs from PTI

