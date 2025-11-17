Political Surprise In Pune As Thackeray-Shinde Factions Unite For Chakan Municipal Council Election: All You Need To Know |

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde rebelled and created a split in the Shiv Sena. After that, the party name Shiv Sena and the symbol of the bow and arrow were given to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. After this incident, the political enmity between Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has reached its peak. If someone were to tell someone that the two Shiv Sena parties would come together in such a situation, no one would believe them at this time. However, the saying that no one is ever a permanent enemy or a permanent friend on the political stage has been proven once again. And the reason for this is the Chakan Municipal Council election in Pune district.

It is learnt that both Shiv Sena parties have come together for the election of the chairman for the Chakan Municipal Council election. The discussion has now started whether this incident, which created a stir in Maharashtra politics, will change the politics of the state in the coming time. This alliance between Shinde and the Thackeray group in Chakan has raised the eyebrows of political analysts.

Shinde group's candidate for the post of chairman of Chakan, Manisha Suresh Gore, filed her nomination for the post of chairman of Chakan. Both the Thackeray group MLA Babaji Kale from Khed and the Shinde group MLA Sharad Sonawane from Shirur joined Manisha Gore while she filed her nomination.

Khed MLA Babaji Kale has reacted to this alliance. “This is the first election after the death of Khed-Alandi's late MLA, Suresh Gore. His wife, Manisha Gore, is standing for the post of chairman. On such occasions, leaving politics aside, we have supported them as a tribute to the late MLAs. But this is not an alliance,” Kale said.

“So, Uddhav Thackeray and MLC Sachin Ahir have instructed to make decisions at the local level in the elections of local self-government bodies. Therefore, this decision is limited only to the post of Chakan chairman,” he added.

Kale further clarified that we are fighting on our own in Rajgurunagar and Alandi in the taluka. Therefore, the alliance between the Thackeray group and the Shinde group in Chakan is currently becoming a topic of discussion in state politics.