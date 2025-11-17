Pune: NICMAR University Holds Grand 2nd Convocation; Ajit Gulabchand Stresses ‘Excellence In Education’ For Vision 2047 | Sourced

“For realising the Vision 2047 and strengthening the Make in India initiative, ‘Excellence in Education’ is of paramount significance. In order to fulfil the Prime Minister’s vision for a developed India, students must ensure excellence in academics and research. They should persistently strive to remain abreast of technological advancements and acquire new skills. Students should never lose sight of their goals.” These were the enlightening words of Ajit Gulabchand, the Chairman, Board of Trustees, NICMAR, and Chairman, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd.

He was speaking as the Chief Guest at the 2nd Annual Convocation Ceremony of NICMAR University, Pune, which is a pioneering university offering quality education in the built environment.

On this auspicious occasion, Dr Vijay Gupchup, President, NICMAR University Pune; Dr Sushma S. Kulkarni, Vice Chancellor; Shalaka Gulabchand Dhawan, Management Advisor, HCC Ltd., Interim Director General of NICMAR; Dr Tapash Kumar Ganguly, Registrar; Dr Prashant Dave, the Controller of Examinations; Dr Adinath Damale; Deans, Heads, and faculty members were present to grace the ceremony.

During the Convocation Ceremony, toppers of various academic programmes of the university — Sourabh Rathee (MBA in Advanced Construction Management), Ishani Rajesh Toradmal (MBA in Advanced Project Management), Samarth Singh (MBA in Real Estate and Urban Infrastructure Management), Chetan Rakesh Chavan (Master of Business Management), Vaishnavi Santosh Bampalwar (Master of Planning), Smita Sambhaji Patil (MBA in Environmental Sustainability), Savitra A. (MBA in Sustainable Energy Management), Neel Dinesh Madane (MBA in Family Business and Entrepreneurship), Anjali Suresh (Postgraduate Diploma in Quantity Surveying and Contracts Management) and Zakiya Shamsuddin Mulla (Bachelor of Business Management) — were awarded Gold Medals.

Ajit Gulabchand asserted that India can become a developed nation in 2047 only through high-quality education and collective efforts towards development in all sectors. Today, we need education that develops leaders of tomorrow who will meaningfully contribute to their respective fields and thereby to nation-building. He also insisted that education must sensitise students towards sustainable practices, as we need to foster sustainable growth and development of the nation. Education and new technology, along with sustainability and honesty in efforts, can lead us to surmount pinnacles of success as a nation. He advised the graduating students to work hard for building the nation and for the prosperity of humanity at large.

Dr Vijay Gupchup, in his address to students, said, “We all engineers endeavour to resolve industrial problems through our skills and expertise. We should never compromise on addressing the pertinent problems for improving processes and practices in the industry.” He also advised the students to responsibly manage time and money.

Dr Sushma Kulkarni, in her inspiring speech, suggested that students should adopt a growth mindset to progress in life. They must not become complacent. While asserting the importance of stepping outside of the comfort zone, she guided them on progressing through five zones to achieve growth and fulfilment in life: the Comfort Zone, Fear Zone, Learning Zone, Growth Zone, and Transformation Zone. She said that in order to transform one’s life, one must confidently navigate through these five zones. She also informed the audience that NICMAR University, Pune, has launched world-class academic programmes to impart quality education in the field of the built environment. She added that the University makes every effort to hone its students’ technical and managerial skills, thereby contributing to their holistic development.

The academic procession was led by the Registrar, Dr Prashant Dave.

Dr Jyotish Singh and Prof Sreelakshmi Sreekumar compered the convocation ceremony. Dr Adinath Damale proposed a vote of thanks.