Balasaheb Thackeray’s 13th Death Anniversary: Uddhav And Raj Share Rare Warmth At Shivaji Park

Mumbai: On the 13th death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, senior leaders from various factions of the Sena, including Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, visited the memorial at Shivaji Park to offer tributes. The event drew thousands of Shiv Sainiks who gathered at Shivtirtha, Shivaji Park to pay homage to their iconic leader.

Uddhav and Raj’s Rare Interaction Draws Attention

Uddhav Thackeray, accompanied by his wife Rashmi Thackeray, MLA Aaditya Thackeray and Tejas Thackeray, arrived at the memorial around 11:30 am. Raj Thackeray reached a few minutes later and paid his respects. Notably, Uddhav and Raj held a brief conversation lasting 15–20 minutes, marking a rare moment of warmth between the two cousins after years of political bitterness. Raj also interacted with Rashmi and Aaditya Thackeray during his visit.

Leaders From Both Sena Factions Present

MNS leaders Bala Nandgaonkar and Nitin Sardesai were also present, and Uddhav Thackeray met them as well. The interaction signalled a thaw in the long-standing tensions between the MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT).

Ailing Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also attended the event, arriving with the support of his brother and MLA Sunil Raut. Balasaheb Thackeray passed away on November 17, 2012, at his Mumbai residence, ‘Matoshree’.

Massive Turnout of Shiv Sainiks and Office-Bearers

Several prominent leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT) were present, including Subhash Desai, MPs Anil Desai and Arvind Sawant, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, Ambadas Danve, Sunil Prabhu, Anil Parab, Milind Narvekar, Bala Nand, Haroon Khan, Suraj Chavan, former MLA Prakash Phaterpekar, former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Vinod Ghosalkar and others. A massive gathering of Shiv Sainiks and office-bearers joined them in offering floral tributes.

As slogans of “Amar Rahe Balasaheb!”, “Shivsena Pramukh Balasaheb Thackeray Amar Rahe!” and “Ekach Brand… Thackeray Brand!” echoed across the venue, thousands bowed before the memorial in remembrance of the leader who shaped the Sena’s identity.

National Leaders Extend Tributes Online

On the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tributes through social media.

Amit Shah described Balasaheb as “a staunch nationalist, an unyielding guardian of Sanatan culture, and a fearless shield against anti-national forces.” He said Balasaheb’s unwavering commitment to ideology and cultural pride continues to inspire every patriot.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state would continue to follow the path shown by the “Hindu Hriday Samrat,” whose thoughts remain a guiding force for generations.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath praised Balasaheb for connecting politics with dharma and transforming public service into public pride, calling his life a symbol of courage, clarity and cultural self-respect.