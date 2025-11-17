 Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 Crosses 1.15 Crore Ridership In Two Years, CIDCO Plans Major Expansion
CIDCO Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal praised the Metro team for the achievement, calling it a reflection of the system’s growing relevance in Navi Mumbai’s mobility network.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 Crosses 1.15 Crore Ridership In Two Years | File Image

Marking a major milestone in urban transportation, CIDCO’s Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 (Belapur–Pendhar) has recorded a cumulative ridership of 1.15 crore commuters within two years of its launch.

“The remarkable ridership of more than one crore in just two years reflects the overwhelming response from commuters. The Metro route has provided better connectivity to offices, housing complexes and industries in Belapur, Kharghar and Taloja. I am grateful to the people of Navi Mumbai for their overwhelming support,” he said.

Operational Improvements Drive Commuter Confidence

A senior CIDCO official added that operational upgrades have played a crucial role in boosting ridership.

“By improving service frequency and rationalising fares, we ensured that the Metro remains both reliable and affordable. This achievement motivates us to strengthen the network further,” the official said.

Launched on 17 November 2023 and formally dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister on 12 January 2024, Line 1 has strengthened connectivity across CBD Belapur, Kharghar and Taloja. CIDCO attributes the rising ridership to improvements such as a revised timetable offering trains every 10 minutes during peak hours and every 15 minutes during non-peak hours, along with a commuter-friendly fare structure ranging from ₹10 to ₹30.

CIDCO Prepares for Network Expansion

With demand steadily increasing, CIDCO is now gearing up for expansion. Line 1 is set to be extended from Belapur to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), while Metro Line 2 is planned between Pendhar and Taloja MIDC. This line will further connect to NMIA via Kalamboli and Kamothe along a 16-km corridor.

CIDCO officials said these enhancements will significantly improve last-mile connectivity and support Navi Mumbai’s rapid urban development.

