Mumbai Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Worker Crushed To Death By Hoist Lift At Matunga Construction Site; 3 Booked For Negligence

Mumbai: A 19-year-old worker was crushed to death in a tragic accident at an under-construction building on Deodhar Road, Matunga (East), on November 15. The incident occurred at the Madhav Bhavan building site, where construction is being carried out by Munshine Homes.

Worker Trapped Between Hoist Lift and Metal Sheet

According to official, Mazhar Marjina Begum Alam, was installing safety netting on the first floor of the building when he became trapped between a hoist lift and a metal sheet, resulting in fatal injuries.

An FIR has been registered against Bablu Haldar, director of S.D. Enterprise; Mintu Mandal, a site supervisor, and Naseem Akhtar Alam, the labour contractor, for causing death due to negligence.

Cousin of Victim Filed Complaint

As per the complaint filed by Mohammad Majiz Sakrodin, 32, a resident of Bihar currently living in Masjid Bunder, both he and his cousin Mazhar worked as labourers for S.D. Enterprise, which supplies workers to Munshine Homes.

Accident Occurred While Installing Safety Nets

On the morning of November 15, labour contractor Naseem Alam informed them that safety nets needed to be installed around the Madhav Bhavan building and that three workers were required. Majiz, Mazhar, and another worker, Roushad, reached the site around 9:30 a.m.

Hoist Lift Descended and Crushed Worker

The 20-storey building is under construction, with work completed up to the 13th floor. A hoist lift had been installed to transport workers and materials between floors.

At around 11:00 a.m., while the three workers were fixing netting near the first-floor hoist shaft, Mazhar stood on an angle frame close to the hoist. As the lift descended from the 10th floor carrying other workers, it reached the first floor and trapped Mazhar between the lift and the metal sheet. His lower body was crushed instantly.

Emergency Attempts Failed to Save Victim

The lift operator immediately pressed the emergency stop button, but Mazhar had already sustained grievous injuries. Supervisor Mintu Mandal then summoned a gas-cutter operator, who cut open the metal sheet to free Mazhar. He was rushed to Sion Hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

Multiple Safety Lapses Found at Site

Police said preliminary investigations revealed several safety lapses; Workers were not provided safety belts, helmets, or essential protective equipment. The hoist lift was operating without proper coordination or signaling, and no walkie-talkies or communication devices were provided. Supervisor Mintu Mandal allegedly failed to ensure safety measures and ignored risks at the accident site.

Case Registered Under BNS Act

The Matunga police have registered a case under Sections 106(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, for causing death by negligence and failing to ensure worker safety. The investigation is ongoing.

