New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay Impressed By Advanced Training At Skill Centre In Kandivali |

Mumbai: New Zealand’s Minister for Trade, Investment, Agriculture and Forestry, Todd McClay, visited the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Skill Development Centre in Kandivali (East) on Monday. He appluaded the Centre after observing India’s robust infrastructure and rapid progress in skill training.

During his tour, he reviewed courses in Cyber Security, Hotel Management, Domino’s Training, White Goods Training, Apparel & Sewing. He praised the modern equipment, advanced training formats, and the efforts made to enhance youth employability, stating that the initiatives are aligned with global standards. McClay also interacted with students to learn about their progress and future opportunities.

Strong Vision & Triple-Engine Model Driving Transformation

The Skill Centre, set up under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a Skill Hub of the World, is a brainchild of Union Minister and North Mumbai MP Piyush Goyal. The Centre represents the success of the triple-engine government model—with support from the Maharashtra Government led by CM Devendra Fadnavis, the BMC, and NSDC. It has been receiving strong industry collaboration & support les by CII.

Commitment to Strengthening India–New Zealand Partnership

Speaking about bilateral collaboration, McClay remarked:

“Strengthening the relationship between India and New Zealand is our priority. Just like sports, education and skill development are important to us. We want more young New Zealanders to come to India to study and more Indians to visit New Zealand.”

He added:

“The third largest community in New Zealand is the Indian community. Their growing presence reflects the trust and friendship between our two countries.”

On progress toward a Free Trade Agreement, McClay said:

“Union Minister Piyush Goyal and I are committed to establishing an agreement based on mutual respect that benefits citizens of both nations. Cooperation will rise significantly in agriculture, technology, innovation, and sustainable development.”

100 Years of Sports Relations – A New Milestone

Discussing sports ties between the two countries, he stated:

“Next year marks 100 years of sporting relations between India and New Zealand. The Indian cricket team will tour New Zealand, and two of the world's best teams will give fans a thrilling contest. May the best team win!”

He highlighted that the strong friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is accelerating multi-sector cooperation.

Conclusion: A New Era in Collaboration

McClay commended the Skill Development Centre for guiding young India toward a brighter future:

“India is undergoing a remarkable transformation through its youth. This Skill Centre is shaping that future.”

Background Achievements of the Centre

Since its inception, the Centre has consistently delivered impactful results:

* 10,000+ youth trained across various disciplines

* Impressive placement in reputed companies with around 30000 jobs offered within one year

* Training linked with industry-certified curriculum

* Women empowerment through special skill programmes

* A model institution in urban community transformation

These accomplishments make the Centre a benchmark for Employment-driven Skill Development in Maharash