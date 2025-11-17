Lionel Messi In Mumbai 2025: Additional Tickets Released For December 14 Event At Wankhede Stadium – Price Range Between ₹7080 To ₹23600; Check Full Details

Image: Lionel Messi/Instagram

Excitement is reaching fever pitch across India as football icon Lionel Messi prepares to arrive in Mumbai for the highly anticipated “GOAT India Tour 2025”. The legendary Argentine is set to appear at the historic Wankhede Stadium on December 14, and in a major boost for fans, organisers have announced the release of additional tickets, now available across multiple categories.

The newly opened ticket slots come as a relief to thousands who had initially missed out during the first wave of sales. Prices for the December 14 event now range from ₹7,080 to ₹23,600, offering a wider bracket for fans hoping to witness one of the greatest footballers of all time live in action. With demand soaring, the added inventory is expected to sell out rapidly.

Messi’s visit marks a landmark moment for Indian football enthusiasts. The Wankhede Stadium, best known for its cricketing legacy, will transform into a spectacle of football fandom as supporters from across the country flock to Mumbai to see the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. The event will feature fan interactions, special showcases, and immersive segments highlighting Messi’s extraordinary journey.

Mumbai has begun to buzz with anticipation, with hotels, travel services, and local businesses already reporting a noticeable spike in bookings ahead of the event. Social media platforms are flooded with countdowns, fan art, and emotional tributes as the city prepares to host a global sporting icon.

The “GOAT India Tour 2025” is more than just a meet-and-greet, it is a celebration of Messi’s influence that transcends borders. For Indian fans who have followed his career through screens and stadium echoes from afar, December 14 promises to be an unforgettable date, etched in the heart of Mumbai’s sporting history.

As ticket windows reopen and the final countdown begins, one thing is certain: Wankhede Stadium is set to witness an electrifying evening when Lionel Messi graces the Mumbai turf.

Visit the Official Ticket Platform

Fans can book their tickets through district.in or by downloading the District App on their smartphones. This is the only verified and authorised ticketing partner for the Lionel Messi Mumbai event.

Avoid using third-party links or unverified social media pages, as several fake websites and resale scams are already circulating online.

Lionel Messi's Mumbai Event Date, Time and Venue

The Mumbai event will be held at Wankhede Stadium. The event is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST on December 14, 2025, and is expected to run till 8 PM IST at night.