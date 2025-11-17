 7-Acre Training Facility, PV's Sindhu Trainer, Chef And Dedication: How Smriti Mandhana Achieved Her World Cup Dream
HomeSports7-Acre Training Facility, PV's Sindhu Trainer, Chef And Dedication: How Smriti Mandhana Achieved Her World Cup Dream

7-Acre Training Facility, PV's Sindhu Trainer, Chef And Dedication: How Smriti Mandhana Achieved Her World Cup Dream

Following the exit in the 2024 T20 World Cup, Smriti Mandhana heavily invested in her fitness, building a 7-acre facility in hometown Sangli. She cut down sugar for a year and travelled with a personal trainer and chef. The left-hander finished the Women's World Cup 2025 as India's leading run-getter, with 5 centuries overall this year.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 05:14 PM IST
article-image
Smriti Mandhana poses with the Women's World Cup Trophy | Image Credit: X / ICC

Smriti Mandhana invested heavily in her training and lifestyle following the heartbreak of the 2024 World Cup. That move paid rich dividends as the left-hander was India's leading run-getter in their Women's World Cup title win.

Mandhana's numbers in ODI cricket in the last two years are there to see. The left-hander is the only player in Women's cricket with over 2000 runs since the start of 2024. In the time frame, India's vice-captain has 9 centuries in 36 innings, striking at104.19.

As per Cricbuzz, Smriti Mandhana teammed up with Srikanth Varma Madapalli, a Hyderabad-based strength & conditioning coach. Madapalli had previously worked with PV Sindhu when she had won her Tokyo Olympics bronze medal.

In her commitment to fitness, Mandhana bought nearly 7 acres of land in Sangli, converting it into a state of the art training facility. The most expensive buy at WPL Auctions, Mandhana invested it well with the facility including pitches made by DY Patil Stadium's curator. Incidentally, Smriti's World Cup ton came at the venue in Navi Mumbai. The facility also provisions for floodlights, ice baths, well equipped gym and a sand pit.

article-image

Alongside training with Srikanth, Mandhana hired a personal chef who travelled with her at all times. The Indian vice-captain cut down on sugar with her mother also looking into dietary requirements. Mandhana never missed a session, despite the heavy workload, pushing herself to the limits.

She carried India's batting in the tournament with 434 runs at 54.25, forming crucial partnerships with Pratika Rawal, Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur at crucial junctures. The heartbreak of 2024 had inspired her to push for a World Cup success. Mandhana's pursuit and achievement of the same will push further growth into the women's game.

