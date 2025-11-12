 Smriti Mandhana's To-Be Sis-In-Law Singer Palak Muchhal Makes Guinness World Record; Funds 3,800 Heart Surgeries For Underprivileged Kids
Smriti Mandhana's To-Be Sis-In-Law Singer Palak Muchhal Makes Guinness World Record; Funds 3,800 Heart Surgeries For Underprivileged Kids

Singer Palak Muchhal has achieved a Guinness World Record for funding over 3,800 heart surgeries for underprivileged children.

Updated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 03:29 PM IST
Singer Palak Muchhal, known for her melodious voice and timeless Bollywood hits, has added another remarkable feather to her cap with her humanitarian heart. The Indore-born artist has officially entered the Guinness Book of World Records and Limca Book of Records for her incredible contribution toward funding over 3,800 heart surgeries for underprivileged children through her Palak Palash Charitable Foundation.

The news comes just as her brother, Palash Muchhal, is set to tie the knot with cricketer Smriti Mandhana this month.

The heart behind the cause

Palak’s journey into philanthropy began when she was just a young girl. As per reports, during a train journey, she came across children in need, a moment that deeply moved her and inspired a lifelong promise. “I will help them someday,” she told herself, and she kept that promise. Over the years, she has turned every concert and personal saving into a means to heal young hearts.

Through her foundation, Palak has reportedly provided life-saving cardiac surgeries for children not just in India but also abroad. Her efforts go far beyond healthcare; she has also extended financial aid to families of Kargil martyrs and contributed ₹10 lakh toward Gujarat earthquake relief.

Even as her musical career flourished with hits like Meri Aashiqui, Kaun Tujhe, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Palak never lost sight of her purpose. “Music gave me recognition, but serving others gives my life meaning,” she shared in an earlier interview.

